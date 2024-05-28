Nigeria: Niger to Vaccinate 500,000 Girls Against Virus

The Ministry of Primary Healthcare in Niger State has inaugurated a campaign on inoculation of more than 500,000 girls against Human Papilloma Virus (HVP) -- the most common sexually transmitted infection (STI).

The deputy governor of the state, Alhaji Yakubu Garba, who inaugurated the campaign in Minna on Monday, said that the campaign would be in partnership with relevant agencies.

Garba, represented by Hamidu Jantabo, the Commissioner of Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, said that HPV vaccine would prevent cervical cancer.

"Let us raise awareness about the vaccines safety, efficacy, and long-term benefits, together, we can protect our loved ones and build a healthier future," he said.

He said that the state government would ensure that every eligible individual received the vaccine regardless of their socio-economic status and called on parents, guardians and community leaders to support the initiative.

Earlier in his address, Dr Ibrahim Dangana, Commissioner, Ministry of Primary Healthcare, said that the state alongside 21 other states was rolling out vaccine for the protection of children, especially the girl-child against cervical cancer.

Dangana, represented by Dr Turku Bello, Commissioner for Tertiary and Secondary Health, said that cervical cancer caused by HPV was second leading cancer responsible for death of women in the country.