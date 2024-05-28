Nigeria: Edo Refinery, Dufil Prima Foods to Deepen N205bn Manufacturing Investment

28 May 2024
This Day (Lagos)

In the wake of reforms by the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration, top manufacturers in Edo State, including Dufil Prima Foods, Edo Refinery and Don Mac Limited have secured pioneer status incentives to deepen their investment worth over N205bn in Edo State.

The Obaseki-led government in the last seven years have pursued a robust investment promotion playbook which has attracted a number of manufacturing concerns to the State, boosting productivity and expanding the industrial base of the State.

The manufacturers secured the incentives from the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) to enjoy waivers to expand their operations.

In a release on the status of the Pioneer Status Incentives Application for Quarter One, January to March, (2024), six companies in Edo State were listed on the longlist of companies with active applications.

According to NIPC: "In compliance with the requirements of the Industrial Development (Income Tax Relief) Act Cap I7, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 and the Pioneer Status (Delegation of Certain Statutory Functions) Order of 2017, Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) is pleased to provide details of Pioneer Status Incentive (PSI) applications processed between 01 January and 31 March 2024."

The latest approved application was for Dufil Prima Foods Plc which was approved for a period of three years from 01/01/2024 to 31/12/2016. The company, with 269 staff members, is involved in the manufacture of grain mill products and pure cassava flour. The investment is valued at N13 billion.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.