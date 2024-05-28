Nigeria: Bayero Constituting Security Risk in Kano, He Should Be Evacuated, State Govt Warns

Kano State Government has warned that the demoted Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, should be evacuated from the Nasarawa palace that he currently occupies, because he constitutes a security risk for the state. The deputy governor of the state, Comrade Aminu Gwarzo, stated this yesterday during a press conference at Government House, Kano.

Gwarzo also apologised to the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, over allegations that he was involved in the ongoing emirship tussle in the state.

Relatedly, Justice Amina Aliyu of the Kano State High Court yesterday issued an interim injunction restraining Bayero and four other dethroned emirs from parading themselves as occupants of their erstwhile stools, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

Aliyu also ordered the police to evict the deposed emirs from their palaces.

But one of the five first-class emirs, whose emirates were dissolved by the Kano State government, Alhaji Aliyu Ibrahim Abdulkadir, former emir of Gaya, said he considered his removal an act of God and had moved on.

However, Sheikh Dahiru Usman of Bauchi Foundation expressed displeasure over the decision of the Kano State government to appoint the 16th Emir of Kano, Lamido Sanusi, and dethrone the five emirs, despite a court injunction.

Similarly, the immediate past National Vice Chairman (North-west) of All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Salihu Lukman, described as reckless and worrisome the purported involvement of President Bola Tinubu in the emirship crisis.

Gwarzo, at the press conference, frowned on what he described as unusual movement of thugs and some top APC members who were hell-bent on fomenting trouble in the state.

Speaking on behalf of Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, Gwarzo said the governor "appealed to Mr President and NSA office to investigate the happening in Kano, and evacuate him (Aminu Bayero) from his current residence, as he is constituting security threat in the state.

"APC stalwarts are trooping into the house, planning to cause mayhem. We hope and pray those who are responsible would be up and doing. A lot of activities are happening but we are doing everything possible to ensure peace in our state."

The deputy governor urged Tinubu to take necessary measures and intervene in order to save the state from unnecessary crisis.

Gwarzo said the state was renowned for peace and stability, in spite of its political complexities.

Apologising to the NSA, Gwarzo clarified that the government was misinformed about his involvement in the ongoing crisis.

Gwarzo had accused the NSA of facilitating the return of Bayero to the state. But Ribadu denied this and threatened legal action against the deputy governor.

Gwarzo said, "The Office of the National Security Adviser has refuted the allegations and distanced themselves from what we have alleged. I have seen it, he has done it through three media, and today, I have seen the one about going to court.

"We have to acknowledge that we have been misled into believing that the NSA was behind the happenings along this line."

Gwarzo added that they were shocked from the outset when Ribadu's name was mentioned in the plot to impose the deposed emir.

He stated, "We apologise to the National Security Adviser, his person and office, for any embarrassment and inconveniences this might have caused him. We are human and can err at any time.

"On my behalf and the governor of Kano State, I want to assure the NSA of our continued support and cooperation in discharging his duty as the NSA."

Aliyu gave the interim injunction upon hearing of ex parte application by counsel to the applicants, Barrister Ibrahim Wangida, dated May 27, 2024.

The judge ruled, "That an order of interim injunction is hereby granted restraining the 1st 2nd, 3rd 4th & 5th defendants either by themselves, servants, privies, and or any other persons or officers serving under them or acting in connection with any other person from parading themselves as Emirs of Kano, Bichi, Gaya, Rano and Karaye pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice filed by the Applicants.

"That an order is hereby granted to the extent that the Commissioner of Police Kano State should immediately take the palace of the Emir of Kano situate being and lying at State Road Kano and evict the 1 defendant/respondent from the said palace, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice dated 24 May, 2024.

"That an order of this hon. court is hereby granted restraining the 1st 2nd 3rd 4th & 5th defendants from parading themselves as Emirs of Kano, Bichi, Gaya, Rano and Karaye in the interest of peace in Kano pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

"That an order is hereby made that 1- 5th Defendants be through the office of the Commissioner Police, Kano State who is to ensure immediate implementation of the order of the hon. court in the interest of justice."

The applicants in the suit included Kano Attorney General, Speaker, Kano State House of Assembly, and Kano State House of Assembly.

The respondents were Aminu Ado Bayero, Nasiru Ado Bayero, Dr. Ibrahim Abubakar II, Alhaji Kabir Muhammad Inuwa, and Alhaji Aliyu Ibrahim Gaya.

Others were the Inspector General of Police, Director, Department of State Services, Nigerian Security and Civil Corps, and Nigerian Army.

Aliyu fixed June 11, 2024 for hearing of motion on notice.

But one of the five first-class emirs, whose emirates were dissolved in Kano State, Abdulkadir, who was the Emir of Gaya, told BBC Hausa that he had no plan to challenge it in court.

He said, "Nobody will feel happy about this development, but it is Allah that made you (on the throne), and everything has time.

"Allah has predestined that this would happen long before we were born. Therefore, we do not hold a grudge against anybody. It is the will of Allah and we have accepted it wholeheartedly.

"This is how God wanted it, and it must be done that way. We have no intention of going to court. We have accepted it in good fate. We thank Allah."

In another development, the Kano State government noted with concern reports in some sections of the media on the allegedly exaggerated and misrepresented violent protests in parts of the state following the recent abrogation of the four emirates and the reinstatement of His Highness, Muhammadu Sanusi II as Emir of Kano.

A statement by the Commissioner for Information said, "In view of the current tense situation in the state, the need to allay the fears of the public following the reports, reassure them of government commitment in ensuring the protection of their lives and properties."

The statement said contrary to media reports, there had been no widespread violent protests in Kano State.

It said, "While the government is aware of isolated incidents in few areas by handful of small children and hired miscreants and thugs, these do not in any way reflect the overall situation.

"These hired unpatriotic individuals were only aiming to destabilise the state for the personal gain and selfish interests of their paymasters.

"The great majority of Kano State citizens have shown remarkable restraints and understanding of the sincere action of the state government."

Dahiru Urges Respect for Rule of Law

Sheikh Dahiru Usman of Bauchi Foundation expressed displeasure at the decision of the Kano State government to appoint the 16th Emir of Kano, Lamido Sanusi, and dethrone five other emirs, despite a court injunction to the contrary. Usman stated this while addressing a press conference in Bauchi.

He called on the Kano State government to respect the rule of law in the interest of peace and stability of Kano State and Nigeria.

Usman said the call became imperative following reactions the situation had generated from stakeholders, who had the interest of the country at heart.

He said nobody, no matter how highly placed in the society, was above the law, stressing that the Kano State government should allow peace and justice to prevail in the state and avoid a needless crisis.

Usman stressed the need for leaders in the country to respect the rule of law, calling on all arms of government to work together in harmony to ensure peace, stability, and progress in Kano State.

He stated, "In the interest of peace, we want justice to prevail, since the court intervenes to maintain law and order, we expect each party to respect the rule of law in the interest of peace.

"It is wrong for the Kano State government to continue with the process of appointing the 16th emir of Kano, and dethrone the five emirs, despite the court injunction.

"I advise the emirs to take a bow in the interest of peace, brotherhood to save the blood of many innocent souls and allow peace and stability to reign."

Lukman: Tinubu's Purported Involvement Reckless, Worrisome

Immediate past National Vice Chairman (North-west) of APC, Dr. Salihu Lukman, described the alleged involvement of President Bola Tinubu in the ongoing emirship tussle in Kano as reckless and worrisome.

Lukman, in a statement yesterday, titled, "Reckless Pointers of Political Suicide", noted that the unfolding events in Kano following the reinstatement of Sanusi as Emir of Kano last Thursday by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf was alarming.

He added that as a member of APC, he was scandalised that his party had degenerated to a level below any democratic standard.

The party chieftain stressed that the way politics was played was not only recklessly insensitive to the dangers being posed to human lives in Kano, but also frighteningly disgraceful and inconsiderate of whatever could be the choices of the people of Kano State.

Lukman said, "The only rationale so far is to restore the old abrasive politics of Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje in Kano State by undermining the Kano State government led by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf."

Lukman reminded Tinubu that the reason APC lost Kano State to New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) was the reckless way Ganduje managed politics in the state. He said the dethronement of Sanusi in 2020 on account of the disagreement with Ganduje was unnecessary and unfortunate.

Lukman stressed that for Ganduje to have descended on the Kano Emirate the way he did in 2020, only created the basis for politicising the emirate, which was now reducing the tenure of emirs to correspond with the tenure of governors.