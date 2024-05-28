Ghana: 5th Edition of School Sanitation Solutions Challenge Launched in Accra

The Fifth edition of the School Sanitation Solutions (Triple S) Challenge aim to influence children to become sanitation conscious and agents of change was on Wednesday launched in Accra.

It was organised by World Vision Ghana (WVG), a non-governmental oragnisation, in collaboration with Kings Hall Media, Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources (MSWR), Ghana Education Service and the School Health Education Program Unit, Greater Accra Metropolitan Area Sanitation and Water Project (GAMA-SWP), and Zoomlion Foundation.

The Challenge, which is opened to children between primary six to junior high school (JHS) two, seeks to encourage them to "co-create" sustainable solutions to sanitation challenges, while advocating the removal of barriers and increased access to improved sanitation, particularly in basic schools.

The Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) Technical Coordinator, WVG, Mr Yaw Atta Arhin, in a speech read on behalf of the Integrated Programs Director, said the programme had achieve tremendous impact since its introduction, and had become one of the most important activities in the education sector.

He said while, Ghana had made remarkable progress in respect of access to safe water, it was regrettable that same could not be said about environmental sanitation, as progress towards universal access to improved sanitation and ending open-defecation was very slow.

He expressed WVG's readiness to partner government, ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), development partners, and all other relevant stakeholders to accelerate access to improved basic sanitation in the country.

"This is the surest way to realise our vision for every child, life in all its fullness!" he added.

The Director of Sanitation at the MSWR, Mr Kweku Quansah, stressed the importance of sanitation for sustainable development and lauded WVG and its partners for championing the cause of involving children in sanitation solutions.

He urged stakeholders to give children the platform to be part of decision- making, just as WVG had done to enable them to make a change in the country.

The challenge has had Ms Neriah Tettey of Silicon Valley International School, Ofankor, Accra; Naziru Mawadatu of Damongo Girls Model JHS; Maame Akua Ohenewaa Gyimah of Dawhenya Methodist 'B' Basic School; and Adjoa Gyakoa Appiah-Kubi of Efutu MA Basic School were crowned "Child Sanitation Diplomats" for their fight against poor sanitation, particularly in basic schools over the years.