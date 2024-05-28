Nigeria: Tajudeen, Oyetola, Others Back Review of Shippers' Council Law

The council law is being reviewed to address the existing loopholes in governing the maritime sector.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, and the Minister of Blue Economy, Gboyega Oyetola, have expressed support for the repeal and enactment of the Shippers' Council and Economic Regulatory Bill.

Messrs Tajudeen and Oyetola backed the bill on Monday at the public hearing organised by the House Committees on Shipping Services, Ports and Harbours, Maritime Safety, Education, and Administration.

The repeal and enactment bill seeks to address the loopholes in the existing law which governs the maritime sector.

According to its synopsis, the bill seeks to create a robust economic regulatory framework that prevents unfair practices, promotes fair pricing, and encourages competition.

It also seeks to protect the interests of both service providers and users by ensuring transparency and accountability in the imposition of tariffs and charges, as well as automate and digitalise cargo-related processes to align with international best practices.

Mr Tajudeen, represented by a member of the House, Sada Soli (APC, Katsina), said the bill would create an enabling environment for investors to invest in the maritime sector with their investments guaranteed.

The speaker said the mandate of the Nigerian Shippers' Council has evolved significantly from its original role as a protector of shippers' interests, noting that "it has now become the economic regulator of the entire Nigerian port system, a responsibility that extends beyond the Nigerian Ports Authority."

Mr Tajudeen said the bill is critical to ensure the Nigerian Shippers' Council performs in its expanded role.

"To effectively fulfil its expanded mandate as the Port Economic Regulator, it is imperative, therefore, that the necessary legislative bill is passed. This bill will formally empower the Council, providing it with the authority and tools required to oversee and manage the economic activities within Nigerian ports, ensuring efficiency, fairness, and competitiveness across the sector," he said.

On his part, Mr Oyetola, while canvassing the need to establish the regulatory agency, said the bill would improve the nation's economy.

The minister, represented by the ministry's Permanent Secretary, Oloruntola Olufemi, said it would be a welcome development if the bill became an Act.

Ship operators raise concerns

The Chairperson of the Shipping Line Association of Nigeria, Boma Alabi, however, raised concerns about some specific parts of the bill and called for the intervention of the lawmakers.

She said the association had already raised some of the clauses with the committee.

She said the association is ready to back any measure that will improve efficiency, lower cost, and reduce the bottleneck in the sector, but some of the clauses leave room for abuse.

"We must be more efficient, and we welcome this regulatory agency that will be created to make things more efficient.

"We have expressed our concern internally and externally, and this committee, which has been involved in this process, must work on some areas of concern.

"There are aspects that should be expunged, like sections 40, 42, 52, and a few others; we understand the reason behind this. We need to put in some checks and balances so that those in the saddle will not abuse it," she said.

Reacting to the concerns raised by the operators, the Chairman of the Shipping Services, Abdulsamad Dasuki (PDP, Sokoto), said his committee would look into them.