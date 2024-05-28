Nigeria: Kogi Governorship Poll - Tribunal Affirms Ododo's Election Victory

Mr Ajaka, dissatisfied with the outcome of the election, filed a petition before the tribunal, challenging Mr Ododo's victory.

The Kogi State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja on Monday affirmed the victory of Governor Usman Ododo of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 11 November 2023 Kogi governorship poll.

The three-member panel of justices, headed by Justice Ado Birnin-Kudu, held that the petition was bereft of substance and accordingly dismissed it.

The tribunal held that the petitioners - the Social Democratic Party (SDP), and its candidate, Murtala Ajaka - failed to prove the allegations of over-voting and non-compliance with the Electoral Act 2022 in the petition.

The panel, in a unanimous decision, held that all the witness evidence filed before it were incompetent and full of inconsistencies. It also agreed with the submissions of the respondents that the allegations of forgery raised in the petition were pre-election matter, which ought to have been raised 14 days after the documents were submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Kogi had on 11 November 2023 held its off-cycle election in which Mr Ododo of the APC emerged winner, beating his closest rival, Mr Ajaka of the SDP with a wide margin.

Mr Ajaka, dissatisfied with the outcome of the election, filed a petition before the tribunal, challenging Mr Ododo's victory.

The case, which commenced in December 2023, came to its highest point on 13 May when SDP, Mr Ajaka, APC, Mr Ododo and INEC adopted their final written addresses, after which the tribunal reserved judgment in the petition.

It would be recalled that INEC, Mr Ododo and his party, the APC, had prayed the tribunal to dismiss Mr Ajaka and SDP's petition in its entirety for being incompetent and lacking in merit.

The trio had, through their lawyers; Kanu Agabi, Joseph Daudu, and Emmanuel Ukala, respectively told the tribunal so while adopting their final written addresses and presenting their arguments against the petition.

However, Mr Ajaka's lawyer, Pius Akubo, had urged the tribunal to discountenance the respondents' submissions and uphold their petition.

(NAN)