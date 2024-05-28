South Africa/Senegal: Banyana Return to Camp Ahead of Senegal Friendlies

27 May 2024
South African Football Association (Johannesburg)

The Sasol-sponsored South African Senior Women's National Team missed out on qualifying for the 2024 Paris Olympics Games and have dusted themselves up after the disappointment as they focus on the upcoming Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) and the regional COSAFA Women's Championships.

"We are having a look at players who have raised their hands and want to get an opportunity with the national team. We are looking at making the core group bigger and here is an opportunity for players who have not been getting regular game time to cement their place in the squad"; said Dr Ellis.

Following the initial squad announcement a few days ago, three changes have been made and this will give players a chance to show their hunger to represent the nation.

Hilda Magaia has been replaced by Lesego Nkoane from TS Galaxy Queens due to medical reasons, while the UWC duo of Fikile Magama and Bongeka Gamede have been replaced by UJ's Shannon Macoma, Ayesha Moosa due to university exams.

All local-based players have reported for camp, while the international-based group will connect with the team enroute to Senegal.

Read the original article on SAFA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 South African Football Association. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.