South Africa/Senegal: Banyana Return to Camp Ahead of Senegal Friendlies

The Sasol-sponsored South African Senior Women's National Team missed out on qualifying for the 2024 Paris Olympics Games and have dusted themselves up after the disappointment as they focus on the upcoming Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) and the regional COSAFA Women's Championships.

"We are having a look at players who have raised their hands and want to get an opportunity with the national team. We are looking at making the core group bigger and here is an opportunity for players who have not been getting regular game time to cement their place in the squad"; said Dr Ellis.

Following the initial squad announcement a few days ago, three changes have been made and this will give players a chance to show their hunger to represent the nation.

Hilda Magaia has been replaced by Lesego Nkoane from TS Galaxy Queens due to medical reasons, while the UWC duo of Fikile Magama and Bongeka Gamede have been replaced by UJ's Shannon Macoma, Ayesha Moosa due to university exams.

All local-based players have reported for camp, while the international-based group will connect with the team enroute to Senegal.