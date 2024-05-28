West Africa: Ecowas - Ecowas High-Power Delegation Visits Zwedru

A high-power delegation from the Economic Community of West Africa (ECOWAS) has concluded a day-long engagement with citizens of Zwedru, Grand Gedeh County.

The engagement of the high-power delegation with local authorities and market women was to catalog challenges faced by citizens, especially in the rural parts on issues relative to cross-border trading.

The ECOWAS delegates following the comprehensive day-long engagement disclosed that the tour is to ensure that all members of the ECOWAS Community, of which Liberia is a part benefit and have free travel for business and other purposes to any of its neighboring countries.

Explaining their challenges, Liberian traders of cross-bounders trade in that part of the country, highlighting a series of challenges including double custom fees, demand for gate drops at various entrances, and a tight security protocol among others.

The Liberian cross boundaries traders emphasized that in some instances the Ivorian securities allegedly prevented them from taking their goods from Liberia to the Ivory Coast for business.

The high-level ECOWAS delegates amidst jotting down the series of challenges, have committed their team to enhance the working relationship with all cross-bounder traders and cross-section state securities at various crossing points to facilitate smooth business operations.

For his part, the Superintendent of Grand County, Alex Grant expressed delight in the engagement and promised to work in line with the theme for better cooperation for cross-border traders in the county.