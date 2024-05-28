Nigeria: Deposed Emir Bayero Is Security Risk, Evacuate Him Now From Palace, Gov Yusuf Urges Tinubu

Kano — The Kano State Government has said that the deposed Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, should be evacuated from the Nasarawa palace he currently occupies, adding that the monarch constitutes security risk for the State.

The Deputy Governor of the State Comrade Aminu Gwarzo, made the plea during a press conference on Monday at Government House, Kano.

Gwarzo, who spoke on behalf of the state Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, frowned at what he described as unusual movements of thugs and some top APC members who are hell-bent on fomenting trouble in the state.

"He appealed to Mr President and NSA office to investigate the happening in Kano, and evacuate him 'Aminu Bayero' from his current residence as he is constituting security threat in the state "

" APC stalwarts are trooping in to the house, planning to cause mayhem. We hope and pray those who are responsible would be up and doing. Alot of activities are happening but, we are doing everything possible to ensure peace in our state".

He called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to take necessary measures and intervene in order to save the state from descending into unnecessary crisis.

Gwarzo said that the state is renowned for its peace and stability, in spite of its political complexities. explaining that, Kano State is known for its peace and stability, in spite of its political complexities.

In the meantime, the Kano State Government has noted with grave concern the reports by some section of the media on the grossly exaggerated and misrepresented alleged violent protests in some parts of the state regarding the recent abrogation of the four emirates and reinstatement of His Highness, Muhammadu Sunusi II, as the Emir of Kano.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

A statement by the State Commissioner for Information Halilu Dantiye, said "in view of the current tense situation in the state, the need to allay the fears of the public following the reports, reassure them of government commitment in ensuring the protection of their lives and properties.

The statement maintained that contrary to media reports, there have been no widespread violent protests in Kano State.

" While the government is aware of isolated incidents in few areas by handful of small children and hired miscreants and thugs, these do not in any way reflect the overall situation."

These hired unpatriotic individuals were only aiming to destabilize the state for the personal gain and selfish interests of their paymasters. The great majority of Kano state citizens have shown remarkable restraints and understanding of the sincere action of the state government," the statement added.