Nigeria: Banditry - Security Situation in K/Namoda Birnin Federal Constituency Dire - Usman

28 May 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Fortune Eromosele

The Chairman of the Concerned Youths of Kaura Namoda and Birnin Magaji Federal Constituency, Zahraddeen Dahiru Usman, has described the security situation in his constituency as dire and has called for help.

This comes in the wake of the group's recent letter to President Bola Tinubu, the National Assembly, and security agencies addressing the escalating insecurity in their constituency.

In a statement signed by Zahraddeen Dahiru Usman and shared to journalists on Monday night, he explained that bandits have terrorized his village, committing acts of violence that include killing residents, and burning houses, shops, cars, and other belongings.

"Not only in the village alone, but also in Kaura Namoda and Birnin Magaji. Life has become meaningless and people have lost hope" he stated.

Usman also asserted his position as the legitimate leader of the forum. He warned Impostors over false claims in the K/Namoda group dispute.

He condemned the actions of unnamed individuals, whom he accused of falsely claiming the chairmanship of the group.

He said, "I, Zahraddeen Dahiru Usman (Saka Jiki ward of Kaura Namoda), remain the authentic chairman.

Speaking on the letter, Zahraddeen Dahiru Usman explained that the reason he wrote the letters to the President is because bandits have stormed his village, killing people, burning houses, shops, cars, and belongings.

