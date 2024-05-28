Nigeria: 2030 SDGs - Lagos, UN, Foundation Partner On Africa Social Impact Summit

Lagos State government, the United Nations and Sterling One Foundation have concluded arrangements for a successful hosting of the Africa Social Impact Summit, ASIS, 2024, set to hold in the state.

Over 5,000 participants are expected to attend the summit, with the theme "Reimagining Progress," a landmark event that will bring together many development and sustainability leaders from across the continent to accelerate progress towards the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs.

Lagos State Commissioner for Commerce, Trade and Investment, Mrs. Folashade Ambrose-Medebem, who disclosed this at a briefing in Lagos weekend, said Lagos would collaborate with Sterling One Foundation, the United Nations Nigeria, and other notable organizations to achieve transformation and multifaceted solutions to address challenges.

Ambrose-Medebem said: "According to the United Nations Progress Report on Sustainable Development Goals, Special Edition 2023, more than half of the world is left behind.

She added that progress on more than 50 per cent of the targets of the SDGs is weak and insufficient.

"We need to reverse this narrative; we need to mobilize people and organizations as critical partners towards achieving transformation.