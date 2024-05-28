Nigeria: Embrace Those Virtues That Will Guide You Towards Greatness - Akpabio to Children

The President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has asked Nigerian children to embrace the virtues that will guide them toward a path of greatness.

Akpabio, who also advised them to uphold the values of honesty, fairness, and kindness, for they are the pillars of a just and compassionate society, noted that the yearly Children's Day celebration, is intended to shape their path towards greatness and a day that calls upon them to rise above mediocrity and embrace the qualities that would guide them towards a future of excellence.

The President of the Senate stated this yesterday at the 2024 Children's Day celebration specially organised by the Senate for children to commemorate their day.

The children who were invited for the special occasion at the Senate wing of the National Assembly were randomly selected from schools in the Federal Capital Territory.

Four of them were made to wear caps to symbolically typify President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin, and Senate Leader Michael Opeyemi Bamidele.

Akpabio, who was represented by the Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, APC, Ekiti, who counselled the children to be upright in their actions and decisions and allow integrity to be the cornerstone upon which they build their character, said, "My dear children, today, we gather here to celebrate the remarkable occasion of Children's Day, a day that serves as a testament to the incredible potential that resides within each and every one of you.

"This day symbolizes the importance of childhood, a phase of life that moulds your character and shapes your path towards greatness. It is a day that calls upon you to rise above mediocrity and embrace the qualities that will guide you towards a future of excellence.

"As we commemorate this special day, I want to share with you an extraordinary story of resilience and determination--the story of Helen Keller. Helen Keller, a girl who triumphed over deafness and blindness, serves as an inspiration to us all.

"Despite her seemingly insurmountable obstacles, she refused to let her limitations define her. With the unwavering guidance of her beloved teacher, Annie Sullivan, Helen Keller harnessed the power of education, perseverance, and faith. She transcended her disabilities and became a beacon of hope, an advocate for the rights of those with disabilities, leaving an indelible mark on the world. At the turn of the century, Keller, in spite of her disabilities, was rated as one of the one hundred most influential people of the last century.

"Helen Keller's remarkable journey teaches us that regardless of the challenges we face, we possess the innate ability to overcome them. Her story reminds us of the importance of education, the indomitable force of determination, and the resilience of the human spirit.

"Each of you possesses the same potential to conquer any obstacle that may stand in your way. Each of you carries the seed of greatness and the hope of our nation for a greater Nigeria.

"Today, I implore you to embrace the virtues that will guide you towards a path of greatness. Be upright in your actions and decisions. Let integrity be the cornerstone upon which you build your character. Uphold the values of honesty, fairness, and kindness, for they are the pillars of a just and compassionate society.

"Be God-fearing, my dear children. Cultivate a profound connection with your faith, whatever it may be. Allow it to serve as a guiding light, providing you with the moral compass to navigate the complexities of life and make decisions that align with your core values.

"Dedicate yourselves to the pursuit of knowledge with unwavering diligence. Education is the key that unlocks a world of boundless opportunities. Embrace the joy of learning, foster curiosity, and fearlessly explore new horizons. Remember that knowledge is power, and through education, you possess the ability to make a profound and lasting impact on the world.

"Respect, my dear children, is a fundamental value that must be ingrained in your hearts. Treat others with empathy, kindness, and understanding. Embrace diversity and appreciate the unique qualities that each individual brings to the table. By fostering respect, you contribute to the creation of a harmonious and inclusive society.

"Lastly, be confident in your abilities and embrace your individuality. Believe in your dreams and aspirations. Know that you possess the untapped potential to achieve greatness. Let your voices be heard, for each one of you has a unique perspective that can shape the world around you.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Today, as we celebrate Children's Day, let us reflect upon the importance of embodying these virtues: being upright, God-fearing, diligent, respectful, and confident.

"Carry these qualities with you as you embark on your journey through life. Remember that you hold the power to shape the destiny of our beloved nation. My dear Nigerian children, the future belongs to you.

"Seize every opportunity, learn from every experience, and strive to make a positive impact on the world. Believe in yourselves, for you are the architects of your own destiny. With unwavering determination and hard work, you can create a future that surpasses your wildest dreams.

"On this momentous day, I join you in celebrating the incredible potential that resides within each and every one of you. May your light shine brightly, and may your dreams soar high. Happy Children's Day!"