Nigeria: Normalcy Returns to Ipaja Following Hoodlum Attack On Police Station

The police spokesman reported that normalcy has returned to Ipaja area of Lagos State following a clash between hoodlums and members of the Lagos State Police, Ipaja Division, during which over two hundred motorcycles were impounded.

This was disclosed in a press statement released by the Police Spokesman, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, on his official X page. According to him, the police have arrested the hoodlums who attacked the division.

The statement read: "Officers of the Ipaja Police Division successfully repelled an early morning attack on their division by motorcycle operators.

The attack came after police officers commenced the day's enforcement of the existing ban on motorcycles in Lagos State.

The attackers, who came in their hundreds, stormed the station with dangerous weapons, shooting at the officers and attempting to overrun the station. "While officers and men of the division held their ground, reinforcement came from the Area Command and the Rapid Response Squad (RRS). Two of the attackers were fatally injured during the attack. "However, this did not deter the officers from accomplishing their mandate as over two hundred motorcycles were impounded, and some of the attackers arrested, with one locally made firearm retrieved. "The Lagos State Police Command will not be cowed into abdicating its responsibilities of enforcing all duly passed laws and maintaining law and order within the society."

Panic ensued in a section of Lagos State on Monday when more than 100 hoodlums stormed the Ipaja Police Station. It was gathered that the attack resulted in a gun battle between the thugs and police officers, during which several of the thugs who launched the attack were killed. The incident caused fear among residents as the attack resulted in a subsequent exchange of gunfire.

Speaking to an eyewitness via a telephone call, a local resident who gave his name as Jeremiah said the confrontation began when police officers tried to forcefully take a motorcycle belonging to a rider into their vehicle.

He said, "Okada were banned from moving around that exact area, but most times when an Okada rider passes, they settle the police officer. I guess this particular Okada rider refused to settle, and already other Okada riders have been harboring hatred towards these officers in this area. So when it happened, others took it as an opportunity to attack the police."