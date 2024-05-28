Nigeria: I'm Only Interested in Alliance That Makes Nigeria Work, Not Power-Seeking Merger - Peter Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in 2023, Peter Obi will only work in a merger that makes Nigeria work and not just one interested in seeking power.

the Chief Spokesperson of Obi-Datti and Director of the Media, Labour Party (LP), Yunusa Tanko stated this in an interview on Channels Television on Monday.

Recall that there have been reports about a possible merger between Obi and other political leaders to wrestle power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

This development comes just President Bola Tinubu marks his one year in office as the President of Nigeria.

Speaking on the proposed merger Tanko said his Obi is interested in seeing Nigeria work and thus will only partner with those who have similar values.

He said, "His Excellency, Peter Gregory is not interested in a merger that is only for the interest of seeking power.

"He is interested in a merger that will bring Nigerians out of the poverty level, bringing the Nigerian people to a comfortable state of health care.

"Making sure Nigerians have potable drinking water; making sure the problem of power supply is being solved.

"So, therefore, he is interested strongly in a merger that is driven by ideology and a programme. But if it's only for the purpose of power, he is not interested."

Tanko said any merger between Obi and others will be subjected to scrutiny, ensuring values are in alignment.

Recall that last week, Obi and Atiku, the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2023, met to discuss national issues.

The meeting with the former vice president triggered speculation of a merger between the two former presidential candidates.

Meanwhile, also speaking on the potential merger, a former House of Representatives member Tajudeen Yusuf said he does not see Obi and Atiku forming a merger.

Yusuf said, "They have worked together before in 2019. It would not be out of place if they work together again. I am not in their minds but I don't see the possibility."

He cited Atiku's comment about his willingness to continue contesting presidential elections.

Yusuf said, "They met a few days ago and after the meeting, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar came out to say he will continue to contest as long as he's alive and healthy.

"To me, that was to send a signal to those, especially the media, who were running with the notion that Alhaji Atiku Abubakar might step down and shelve his political ambition for Peter. But the follow-up statement a week later clarified that."

According to the former lawmaker, both men may contest the poll in 2027 which makes talks of a merger difficult.