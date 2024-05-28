Nigeria: Coalition, Miyetti Allah Differ On Occupation of 151 Plateau Villages

Coalition of Ethnic Nationalities in Plateau State has alleged forceful displacement and annexation of 151 indigenous hamlets and villages in Bokkos, Barki Ladi, Riyom, Mangu and Bassa local government areas as well as land grabbing by militant herders.

The coalition which includes the Atakar, Berom, Irigwe, Mwaghavul and Ron in conjunction with the coalition of Plateau indigenous youth bodies made this known at a news conference in Jos, the state capital.

In the text of the briefing read by the chairman of the Indigenous Youths, Mr Paul Dekete, alongside other tribal leaders, they expressed disappointment over the low level of response by governments in the past over their plight.

The text reads in part, "In view of the unsatisfactory and feeble responses so far received from all levels of Government in Nigeria, the Atakar, Berom, Irigwe, Mwaghavul and Ron Youths Associations in conjunction with the Coalition of Plateau Indigenous Youths Bodies are constraint to draw attention of the public and, especially, International Community.'

"For several years to date, the youths bodies have been crying aloud and lodging complains to appropriate authorities including the Nigerian Police Force, Department of State Security, Operation Safe Haven-OPSH, National Human Rights Commission, the National Assembly and others that there is a serious unprecedented under current terror attacks with the principal motive of dispossessing them their God-giving lands and territory."

But in a swift reaction, the chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) in Plateau State, Mallam Nura Mohammad said the Fulani are indigenes and not foreigners.

According to him, they have lived in these areas for over 100 years and have inherited those lands from their forefathers adding that the claim is a systematic approach to annihilate them from the state.

"This is totally unacceptable. We are all Nigerians too, we have no other place to go, except to stay on our God given lands which we inherited from our forefathers," he said.