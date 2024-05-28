Nigeria: Children's Day - Foundation Impacts Lives of 600 Children

The Taiwo Taiwo Foundation (TTFoundation) has made a significant impact on the lives of 600 children by organising a Children's Day party for them in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The visionary founder of the Taiwo Taiwo Foundation (TTFoundation), Akeem Adekunle Taiwo, said, he recognises the financial constraints many families face in providing memorable experiences for their children, adding that, through the Children's Day party, he aimed to ensure that every child in the community had the opportunity to celebrate and feel a sense of belonging.

As part of the event, the children play games, have fun with the mascot, bouncing castle and DJ rocked the event with good music.

Meanwhile, each child in attendance received school bags and stationery supplies to support their educational journey. With this gesture, the Foundation has not only brought joy to the children but also demonstrated a commitment to support their development and well-being.

The impact of the TTFoundation initiative extends far beyond a single event, as it serves as a reminder of the importance of community support and empowerment. Through his actions, Taiwo has inspired others to come together and make a positive difference in the lives of those in need.

He noted that, "this is our maiden edition and we planned to continually do this for our children, not only the children, widows, aged welfare are also paramount to us here at TTFoundation."