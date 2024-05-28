Nigeria Must Develop Own Tourism, KAS Offers Such Opportunity - Korean Ambassador

Korean Ambassador Kim Pankyu has urged Nigeria to develop her tourism sector stating the current tourist landscape holds little space for relaxation for both foreigners and Nigerians.

Pankyu who had spent a little over fifty days shuttling between the Lagos and Abuja, meeting with Korean companies and Nigerian institutions, had earlier gushed over the colourful space of the Nike Art Gallery Foundation, Dunes and entertainment/cinema in Abuja, and the coastal area of Lagos.

He, however, noted that both cities lack a place for relaxation during weekends, and tour guides are hard to find.

"I have been in Nigeria fifty days but it is difficult to find a tour guide in Nigeria. You must develop your tourist course. Abuja has no place to tour. It is just only for those doing business. You can be business person but during the weekend you should have a place to visit. There is no place to visit and that's a problem.

"I think your government should make a plan towards that, which then, Korean companies can come aboard with some assurance of security that their investment is protected," said Pankyu.

He further noted that upcoming Korea Africa Summit (KAS) will provide side events such as the Korea Africa Consultancy Forums, as well as forums on ICT, Tourism and Energy, that will offer opportunities for both Korea and Nigeria to expand cooperations in these areas.

"Nigeria's delegation participation at the summit will translate discussions reached to particular operations and initiatives. Many Korean companies are interested in the Nigerian market and considering doing business in Nigeria. However, there are certain obstacles that should be addressed, such as the problem of double taxation, profit repatriation are major concerns.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Travel By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"During the summit, Nigerian government can share what it has been doing to address these and assure Korean businesses that the business environment in Nigeria is improving. I believe it will facilitate Korean companies' investment in Nigeria".

The largest international gathering of Korean government, expected to set a milestone between Korea and Africa, the Korea Africa Summit will hold June 4thto5th, 2024, at Ilsan and Seoul, Korea.

Meantime, Nigeria is in talks with Korea, to join the Korea Rice Belt Initiative. The initiative aims to support African countries in improving their self-sufficiency in rice farming and production, through the provision of varieties of rice, seed supply and technical training support. Ten African countries have signed an MoU to the project.

Nigeria's joining of this initiative when realized, Pankyu said will contribute to the growth of Nigeria's agricultural sector.