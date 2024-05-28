Liberia: Over 700 Liberian Returnees Arrived From Ghana

28 May 2024
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Thomas Domah

Nimba County — About 707 Liberian refugees from Ghana have entered the country through the Luogatuo Border in Nimba County.

The returnees left Ghana last week Thursday and arrived in Liberia on Friday. They are currently at Sergeant Kollie Town (SKT) in Bong County, where a temporary camp has been built.

They are expected to spend a week there before they are re-located with their family.

Upon arrival in Liberia through the Luogatuo border, the returnees were received by Bong County Senator Johnny Kpehe, along with the Bong County Superintendent and Police Director.

The New Dawn gathers that in early 2012, the returnees received huge cash from the United Nations but refused to stay in Liberia. They returned to the Buduburan Refugees Camp in Ghana to receive additional packages from the United Nations High Commission on Human Rights (UNHCR).

However, the current repatriation is being spearheaded by the Government of Liberia through the Liberia Refugee Repatriation and Resettlement Commission (LRRRC).

Our Nimba County correspondent says that while the returnees were in Sanniquellie for lunch before leaving for SKT Camp in Bong County, they behaved unruly, resulting in a fight and wounding one of the Ghanaians helping with the repatriation process.

Half of the returnees are people referred to as disadvantaged youths, some of whom were seen smoking in Sanniquellie and were investigated by officers of the Liberia Drugs Enforcement Agency. The LDEA is a member of the Joint Security deployed at the Luogatuo border, helping to transfer them to Bong County.

The NEW DAWN learned that SKT is noted to be a criminal den in Bong County, where violence is frequent.

The 707 returnees will stay in the SKT camp for a week before they can get connected with their respective families. Editing by Jonathan Browne

