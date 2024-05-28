Nigeria: Food Security - Agric Ministry Spends N309bn in One Year

The Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari yesterday said that the ministry has spent N309 billion to boost food security in the country over the past one year.

At a briefing on the sectoral update to mark the first anniversary of President Bola Tinubu's administration in Abuja, Kyari highlighted several achievements aimed at ensuring food and nutrition security, enhancing market access and competitiveness, and generating employment in the agricultural sector.

Some of the key initiatives implemented to drive food and nutrition security according to the minister include; the launch of 2023-2024 dry-season farming across 15 states, which supported 107,429 wheat farmers with produce of 474,628 metric tonnes.

He said that the ministry has distributed 58,500 metric tonnes of milled rice nationwide in an attempt to curb rising food prices.

According to Kyari, the ministry also undertook significant measures to boost agricultural production and control food inflation which he itemised to include; the distribution of improved seeds, fertilisers, agrochemicals, and equipment to farmers.

He further stated that the ministry has implemented measures to combat ginger blight disease and has developed 23 improved crop varieties and promoted e-extension services to enhance farmer support.

He said that the ministry has also partnered with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to distribute 2.15 million bags of fertiliser free of charge to farmers.

Kyari further disclosed that the ministry has distribution of over 14 million doses of vaccines and has established numerous animal health centres and other facilities including pest control operations to bolster livestock production and animal health.

The minister noted substantial progress in mechanisation through collaborations with international partners, resulting in the supply of tractors and other machinery.

According to the minister, the ministry has trained and empowered 20,755 farmers, including youth and women, on agri-business and poverty reduction across the country.

In rural infrastructure development, he said that the ministry has constructed 77.8km of asphalt roads, including 130.9 km of earthen roads and boreholes, and installed solar street lights which have created nearly 60,000 jobs in rural areas with other initiatives to manage agricultural lands and address climate change including soil analysis, water conservation training, and climate-smart agriculture practices.

Kyari said that efforts are ongoing to consolidate these achievements and further develop Nigeria's agricultural sector, including enhancing agro-industrial and agro-tourism sectors, and improving access to credit through the Bank of Agriculture.

The minister reiterated the commitment to scaling up these successes to improve food security and boost export potentials, while ensuring the agricultural sector remains a key driver of Nigeria's economic growth.