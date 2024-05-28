Nigeria: We've Enrolled 11,957 Out-of-School Children, Says Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has revealed that his administration has enrolled about 12,000 out of school students through the Project Zero Programme to access quality education.

Governor Sanwo-Olu who spoke during this year's Children's Day celebration at the Police College, Ikeja, with the theme 'Advocate for children policies and actions that protect and support children's well-being', said his administration is committed to providing tools and developing skills set of every student in the state to excel in their academic endeavours.

The governor who was represented by his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, told the participating children that his government is for them and will continue to support any initiative that will advance their course.

"Since 2019, we have been working hard to support you with many programs and initiatives aimed at protecting your rights and ensuring your happiness. We know how important early childhood education is for your future, and our goal is to make sure every child gets the chance to learn and grow.

"To help more children go to school, we have added nine new schools in busy and remote areas. These new schools now have 4,588 students, with 2,310 girls and 2,278 boys. We have also improved many existing schools, completing over 1,500 projects that include building, renovating, building, and providing new furniture," he said.

Sanwo-Olu stressed that his government has added nine new schools and completed 1,500 classrooms to ensure the learning environment is enhanced for proper learning outcomes.

The governor further said that 2,000 teachers have been recruited for 10 subjects while the safety of students has been prioritised with the fencing of all public schools and ongoing installation of CCTVs.

According to him "We are committed to giving you tools to succeed. As a state, we are fully committed to providing skills and an environment for you to succeed. I urge all our children to continue to dream by striving for goals. We would ensure no child is left behind."

The Commissioner for Basic Education, Jamiu Alli-Balogun commended Governor Sanwo-Olu for investing in education and seeing children as truly the future leaders that must be equipped with adequate skills to excel at all levels.

He enjoined the children to see themselves as the hope of a greater Lagos rising beyond any challenge.