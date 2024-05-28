Nigeria: Remi Tinubu Appeals for Compassion Towards Children

First Lady Remi Tinubu has described children as sources of immense joy who need to be given more love, care, and compassion by parents and guardians.

She spoke at the special Children's Day celebration tagged "Celebrating with our Children", with the theme, "Our Children, Our Future" in commemoration of the first anniversary of the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

"I am delighted to welcome all our lovely children to the State House. It is your day and I am happy to celebrate with you all," she said.

The first lady in a statement by her media aide, Busola Kukoyi, encouraged the children to nurture their curiosity, continue learning, and never be afraid to ask questions, adding that they should dream big and aspire for greatness, despite the challenges they may face.

"I want to encourage you to nurture your curiosity and keep learning. Getting the right education and going to school is important for your future. Never be afraid to ask questions and seek guidance. No matter the challenges you may face, continue to dream big, and aspire for greatness," she added.

At the event which featured a cultural display by schools in attendance, Senator Tinubu announced that the Young Farmers Club in public primary and secondary schools all over the country would soon be launched by the Renewed Hope Initiative, RHI.

"In addition to our various educational interventions, the 'Young Farmers' Club' will soon be launched in Public Schools across the nation -The Club will be launched in State-owned Primary and Secondary Schools."

"The motto of this club is 'Growing the Food I Eat, Starts with Me.' This initiative is to encourage farming among our young population. The first school to start the club, either primary or secondary will have their members kitted with branded club T-shirts and trousers.

"The school with the best farm in each State would be identified, and prizes would be given to them, ranging from School renovations, equipping of School Laboratories, Provision of ICT equipment, and upgrading of School Libraries, as their preference may be. I encourage you all to participate in this and begin to nurture your gardens in your schools and at home," she said.

Senator Tinubu reassured the children that President Bola Tinubu is committed to building a nation where every Nigerian child can reach their full potential. She expressed optimism about the promising future that lies ahead for the children of Nigeria.

In her welcome remarks, the wife of the vice president, Nana Shettima commended the First Lady for hosting over 500 school children at the State House to celebrate them, saying it is a testament to her commitment to ensuring that all segments are celebrated and supported.

"Our First Lady has always attached importance to the development of our children and this is evident in the various programs launched under the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI), which focuses on improving the health, education, and well-being of women and children.

"Through her Renewed Hope Initiative pet project, she has implemented various social investment programmes which are significant for children because when mothers are healthier and empowered, they can adequately pay for their children's needs including their education," she said.

A grant of N10 million each was given to participating schools from the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) to support the developmental needs of their schools.

The event was attended by various dignitaries including wife of the Senate President, Mrs Ekaette Akpabio, wife of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hajia Fatima Abass, and wives of service chiefs amongst others.