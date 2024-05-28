Nigeria: Fintiri Declares 3-Day Mourning for Lamorde, Lawmaker

28 May 2024
Leadership (Abuja)
By Hussaini Hammangabdo

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri has announced three-day mourning to mark the demise of the former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Lamorde and a member of the state House of Assembly, Hon Abdulmalik Jauro Musa.

Lamorde died in Egypt while Musa who represented the Ganye constituency died in India from undisclosed ailments.

Fintiri said the death of the illustrious sons of the state was a moment of shock and sadness for him and the people of the state.

He said, "We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished anti-corruption crusader and a much-loved police officer, Ibrahim Lamorde. I also mourn the demise of Musa Abdulmalik, an accomplished legislator.

"I know their loss will be deeply felt throughout the state and by countless people around the country," Fintiri said.

The governor attended the burial of the lawmaker in Ganye yesterday while the body of Lamorde was being expected in the country.

