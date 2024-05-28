Nigeria: Media Coalition Premieres Documentary to Curb Human Trafficking

A non-governmental organisation (NGO), Media Coalition and Awareness To Halt Trafficking (MeCAHT) has unveiled a documentary film "I Wish I Knew" aimed at educating Nigerians on dangers of human trafficking.

The film, produced in collaboration with EXIST and funded by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark, is geared towards combating human trafficking by sharing the harrowing stories of four survivors.

Addressing newsmen yesterday in Abuja, the founder and international director of MeCAHT, Anne Abok, said "I Wish I Knew" exposes the methods used by traffickers and highlights strategies to combat this grave crime.

She noted that the film holds a special place in her heart, as she has been dedicated to anti-human trafficking efforts since 2008.

Abok said that leveraging her media background, she has used film and media training to raise awareness and support vulnerable communities.

She stated that a pivotal moment in the creation of the documentary came when a returnee suggested that survivors share their personal stories.

She stated that the film is intended to be more impactful than fictional narratives, offering real-life experiences to raise awareness and prevent further trafficking.

She stressed that human trafficking is a rampant issue in Nigeria, a country that tragically contributes a significant number of sex slaves abroad.

She noted that reports indicate that 80 percent of illegal prostitutes in Europe are from Nigeria, underscoring the critical need for increased awareness and action.

Abok stressed the importance of societal involvement in recognising and addressing human trafficking.

She called for an intersectional approach involving various sectors such as government, NGOs, the medical sector, financial institutions, and educational bodies.

Quoting Nelson Mandela, she emphasised the necessity for genuine commitment: "To be free doesn't mean casting off your chains but living in such a way that your life will enable the freedom of others."

"We must mean business and stand firm in our commitment to ending human trafficking. Modern slavery is a harsh reality, but by being truthful and dedicated, we can enable the freedom of others," she said.

On his part, the representative of the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), Lowhun Debok, said human trafficking remains a grave issue in Nigeria and around the world.

He said that despite ongoing efforts to combat it, this illicit trade continues to expand, driven by traffickers who prey on the vulnerable with false promises of a better life.

"Organisations like IOM and our partners, including MeCAHT, are working tirelessly to raise awareness about the dangers of human trafficking. However, it is crucial to amplify the voices of survivors and victims, as they can provide the most compelling testimonies of the abuse and trauma they have endured," he said.