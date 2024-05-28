Nigeria: First Year in Office - Zamfara Gov Inaugurates Projects in Bakura, Maradun

press release

Projects commissioning is one of several events marking the first anniversary of the Dauda Lawal-led administration.

A statement by the governor's spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, revealed that the governor visited three local governments, Mafara, Bakura and Maradun.

Governor Lawal, accompanied by a former governor of Zamfara State, Ahmad Sani Yariman Bakura, inaugurated the newly renovated College of Agriculture and Technology in Bakura.

In his remark at the commissioning of the College, Mr Lawal said more than two decades after the re-establishment of the College of Agriculture Bakura, its structures became obsolete, and the environment was no longer conducive to teaching and learning.

He stressed, "As a government that identifies education and agriculture among its major priorities, we deemed it necessary to renovate the college and stock it with the essential facilities for quality agricultural education.

"We have also upgraded the institution from the College of Agriculture and Animal Science to the College of Agriculture and Technology, Bakura. The wisdom behind this upgrade is to enable the college to introduce some technical disciplines as a prerequisite for its transition from a mono-technic to the status of a polytechnic.

"Therefore, we are gathered here today to inaugurate the renovation works undertaken at the College. These include the general renovation and equipping of the Admin Block, Agric Laboratory, Biology Laboratory, Science Laboratory, Lecture Hall, and Female and Male Hostels. Also constructed are two blocks of VIP toilets with five cells each, construction of a laundry facility, and rehabilitation of the college's water system."

At Maradun LGA, Governor Lawal performed another on-the-spot assessment of the progress of work on the renovation of the General Hospital, Maradun.

The contract for the project includes the renovation of the Admin Block, male and female wards, staff quarters, mortuary, main theatre block, and two toilets. Other works include the wall fence, the hospital's water system, walkways, and the general equipping and furnishing of the structures.

In Talatan Mafara LGA, Mr Lawal expressed dissatisfaction with General Hospital Talata Mafara's poor condition and immediately ordered its renovation and upgrade.

He said: "It is extremely concerning to see the condition of the General Hospital in Talatan Mafara. The conditions I observed during the inspection are truly unacceptable. It is a stark reminder of the misallocation of resources by our politicians, who often prioritize less important matters.

"I have ordered the immediate complete renovation and upgrade of the hospital. We will equip the hospital to provide rehabilitation and serve as a central point for other health facilities in the western senatorial district of the state. Improving its condition will allow it to offer efficient healthcare services in the area."