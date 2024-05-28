Nigeria: Tinubu to Address Joint Session of National Assembly Wednesday

28 May 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Bakare Majeed

President Tinubu is to address the joint session to commemorate 25 years of unbroken democracy and legislature in Nigeria.

President Bola Tinubu will address the joint session of the National Assembly on Wednesday to mark the 25 years of unbroken democracy and legislature in Nigeria.

The Clerk of the National Assembly, Sani Tambawal, announced on Monday in a statement.

Mr Tambawal also said the president would commission the newly built library complex in the National Assembly.

"This is to inform Distinguished Senators and Honourable Members that as part of the event to commemorate 25 years of unbroken democracy and Legislature in Nigeria, there will be a joint sitting of both the Senate and the House of Representatives on Wednesday, 29 May 2024.

"President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR will address the joint sitting on State of the Nation and also commission the National Assembly Library.

"Distinguished Senators and Honourable Members are expected to be seated by 9 a.m."

Over the years, the address of the joint session of the National Assembly has been reduced to just the annual budget presentation.

However, the 25 years of interrupted democracy seem to have presented a milestone for celebration.

Nigeria returned to democracy in 1999 with the swearing-in of former President Olusegun Obasanjo on 29 May 1999. This current republic is the longest since independence in 1960, as it has existed without military incursion.

Mr Tinubu, a member of the short-lived Third National Assembly, was one of the victims of the military incursion on 17 November 1993 when the Sani Abacha junta dissolved the legislature.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.