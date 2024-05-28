Liberian Refugees - Historic Homecoming!

MONROVIA — Liberians have joyously welcomed the first cohort of 770 Liberians who had been residing in Ghana for decades who returned back to their homeland.

The returnees, primarily from the Buduburam Camp, were met with a heartwarming reception from family members, friends, and fellow citizens who turned out in large numbers to welcome them home.

The repatriation process is being meticulously coordinated by the Liberian Government through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Liberia Refugee Repatriation & Resettlement Commission (LRRRC).

This concerted effort ensures the safe and orderly return of Liberians from Ghana, with a temporary camp being established in the Sergeant Kollie Town (SKT) Community, Suakoko District, Bong County. This facility will serve as a transitional home for the returnees as they reintegrate into Liberian society.

The Buduburam Refugee Camp, located in the Gomoa East District of Ghana's Central Region, has been a haven for Liberian refugees since the first and second Liberian civil wars. Established in response to the influx of refugees fleeing the conflicts between 1989 and 1996 and from 1999 to 2003, the 144-acre camp once housed over 12,000 Liberian refugees, as well as Sierra Leonean refugees who escaped their own civil war between 1991 and 2002.

In total, 4,300 Liberians based at Buduburam are slated to be repatriated to Liberia between May and June of this year. The process, which has been years in the making, represents a significant milestone in the history of Liberia's recovery and reconciliation efforts. The government's careful planning and collaboration with Ghana have been instrumental in facilitating this homecoming.

Jeddi Armah, Liberia's Deputy Minister of Legal Affairs, led the government delegation to Ghana to oversee the repatriation process. He emphasized that this initiative brings closure to the long-standing issue of Liberian refugees living in Ghana. Armah noted that the repatriation discussions had been ongoing and were formally agreed upon by both countries since 2021.

"The conversations around the repatriation process have been comprehensive and aimed at ensuring a dignified return for our citizens. Today, we see the fruits of those efforts," said Armah. His remarks underscore the collaborative spirit and dedication involved in bringing the refugees back home.

As the buses carrying the first group of returnees rolled into Liberia, there were scenes of joy and relief. Many families, separated by decades of displacement, were finally reunited. This moment of reunion was filled with emotional embraces, tears of joy, and heartfelt celebrations.