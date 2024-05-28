Nigeria: Zamfara Upgrades College of Agriculture Bakura, to Renovate General Hospital Talata Marafa

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, said on Monday that the College of Agriculture and Animal Science Bakura had been upgraded to the College of Agriculture and Technology.

"The wisdom behind this upgrade is to enable the college to introduce some technology disciplines as a prerequisite for its transition from a Monotechnic to the status of a Polytechnic," the Governor said while inaugurating upgraded facilities at the institution.

A statement by the Governor's spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, said a former Governor of the state, Senator Ahmad Sani Yariman Bakura, accompanied Lawal and performed the inauguration ceremony.

The statement noted that the programme was part of activities to mark the first anniversary of the Lawal administration.

According to the statement, "on Monday, Governor Dauda Lawal commissioned two major projects in Bakura and Maradun Local Government Areas in the Zamfara West Senatorial zone.

"The Governor visited three Local Governments, Talata Mafara, Bakura and Maradun.

"As a government that identified education and agriculture among its major priorities, we deemed it necessary to renovate the college and stock it with the essential facilities for quality agriculture education.

"We have also upgraded the institution from the College of Agriculture and Animal Science to the College of Agriculture and Technology, Bakura.

"Therefore, we are gathered here today to inaugurate the renovation works undertaken at the College. These include the general renovation and equipping of the Administration block, Agriculture laboratory, Biology laboratory, Science laboratory, lecture hall, and female and male hostels.

"Also constructed are two blocks of VIP toilets with five cells each, construction of a laundry facility, and rehabilitation of the College water system.

"At Talatan Mafara, Governor Lawal expressed deep concern about the dilapidated state of the General Hospital and immediately ordered its renovation and upgrade."

According to Lawal, "it is extremely disheartening to see the condition of the General Hospital in Talatan Mafara.

"The conditions I observed during the inspection are truly unacceptable. It is a stark reminder of the misallocation of resources by our politicians who often prioritize less important matters.

"I have ordered the immediate complete renovation and upgrade of the hospital. We will equip the hospital to provide rehabilitation and serve as a central point for other health facilities in the western Senatorial district of the state. Improving its condition will allow it to offer efficient healthcare services in the area."

"At Maradun Local Government Area, Governor Lawal performed another on-the-spot assessment of the progress of work on the renovation of the General Hospital, Maradun.

"The contract for the project includes the renovation of the administration block, male and female wards, staff quarters, mortuary, main theatre block and two toilets. Other works include the wall fence, the hospital's water system, walkways and the general equipping and furnishing of the facility."