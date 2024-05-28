Africa: Group Intensifies Call for United States of Africa, Denounces 'Colonial' Borders

Abuja — Some Africans gathered in Lusaka, Zambia, yesterday to denounce colonial borders in Africa, calling for one single country on the African continent, United States of Africa

The groups, assembled by a group, Africans Rising, in a statement after the gathering said the peoples of Africa under the umbrella of a Pan-African movement, Africans Rising, denounced the colonial borders both mental and physical and all relics of colonial exploitation, which continue to cause division and rancour among African peoples."

They also said they no longer want to be identified by or to live in the confines of these divisions, which were created purposefully to divide and conquer us.

"True to their purpose, these borders and the divisions have hampered trade among ourselves as Africans both home and in the diaspora, curtailed cultural harmony, arrested our development, limited educational opportunities, job creation and overall prosperity while leading to great losses of our young, energetic and creative people.

"We desire to live in an Africa where we are not Zambians, Kenyans, Nigerians or Sudanese but just Africans with one passport, one currency and freedom to move within our continent.

"All logic and rationality since the independence struggles by our foremothers and fathers six decades ago to date confirm that this is the only sure path to our mutual prosperity and there must be no delay in its realization. Scientific studies have further confirmed this.

"We declare that the United States of Africa is the legitimate desire of the African peoples here on the continent and in the diaspora," he said.

The form and structure of the envisioned United Africa are open to rigorous discussions guided by the timeless and enshrined African principles of "Ubuntu", including the values of ethical governance, economic-social justice, ecological justice, respect for human rights, fellow-feeling, anti-racism/discrimination.

They added: "We celebrate that the Government of Zambia has enthusiastically expressed solidarity and support for Africans Rising's call for the removal of colonial borders.

The group said: "We thus call on the government of Zambia to take the next logical step and ratify the Protocol on Free Movement of Persons while proceeding to remove Visa requirements for all Africans traveling from all parts of the continent and our diaspora to the beautiful land of Zambia.

"Through the leadership provided by the government of Zambia, we call on all African governments to operationalize and universalize free movement for intra-African travel and trade by ratifying and implementing the Protocol on Free Movement of Persons."

It expressed commitment to continue organising for the shared dream as the best possible way to build economic, social, and geopolitical power; create inclusive local organizing platforms in all African Provinces (countries) to ensure every corner of the continent is touched by the vision of a free, just, united and prosperous Africa.

Africa Rising also committed to "collaborate with all Africans in movements, civil society, governments, political parties, private sector to realize this dream.