Ghana: Quamina MP and Kofi Mole Drop Highly-Anticipated Joint EP 'Toopeezy'

28 May 2024
The Accra Times (Accra)

Ghanaian music fans have been eagerly awaiting the latest collaboration between two of the country's most prolific talents, Quamina MP and Kofi Mole. Building on their previous successful collaborations, the dynamic duo has released their much-anticipated joint EP titled "Toopeezy".

Featuring six tracks that showcase their unique styles and undeniable chemistry, this EP is set to take the music scene by storm.

The lead single, 'Woto Wei,' sets the tone for the EP with its infectious beat and catchy lyrics. From there, listeners are taken on a musical journey through tracks like 'Tony Montana,' where Quamina MP and Kofi Mole rap about the hustle and determination to succeed and 'Great,' which exudes confidence and self-assurance.

One of the standout tracks on the EP is 'Lit,' featuring Kweku Smoke, which is sure to be a club banger with its upbeat tempo and party-ready vibe. Throughout the EP, Quamina MP and Kofi Mole showcase their lyrical prowess and ability to craft hit songs that resonate with listeners.

The title of the EP, "Toopeezy" is a nod to the duo's effortless talent and the ease with which they create music. It also reflects their shared mission to hustle hard and achieve success, regardless of the obstacles they may face. With their infectious energy and undeniable talent, Quamina MP and Kofi Mole are set to take the music world by storm with "Toopeezy".

