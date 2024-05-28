Ghana/Nigeria: Ghana, Nigeria Face Off in Third Place Playoff

Ghana's Black Starlets and the Golden Eaglets of Nigeria will rekindle their age-old rivalry when they face-off for the bronze medal match of the

2024 U-17 WAFU Zone B AFCON qualifiers at the University of Ghana Stadium today.

The Black Starlets fell 2-1 to the Junior Stallions of Burkina Faso in the semi-finals while the Golden Eaglets lost 1-0 to the Baby Elephants of Cote d'Ivoire in the other semis.

By that results, the two countries missed out on qualification to the next year's Africa U-17 Cup of Nations where Africa's flagbearers at the next FIFA U-17 World Cup.

Ghana will be without Head Coach Laryea Kingson who deserted the team after the semi-final loss.

His assistant, Jacob Nettey, would lead his charges to attempt a face-saving bronze medals.

The last time both sides met was the 2022 edition of the tournament in which the Nigerian's run away with a 4-2 victory in Cape Coast.

Revenge for the Ghanaians today would be the main target but that would not come without a fight from Coach Manu Garba and his charges