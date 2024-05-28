Liberia: Boakai-Led Government Fumbles Over Yellow Machines Scandal

Monrovia — The Boakai-Koung administration has backtracked on its previous announcement about a controversial deal to acquire 285 earthmoving machines for road construction and maintenance.

At the administration's first cabinet retreat in Monrovia last week, Minister of State without Portfolio, Mamaka Bility, announced that the equipment, including yellow machines and trucks, had already been turned over and were en route to Liberia, prompting thunderous applause.

A video released by the government showed dozens of earthmoving machines emblazoned with President Boakai's photos and the Liberian flag, captioned "Handover ceremony - Presidential infrastructure program - President Joseph Boakai."

This announcement sparked concerns among the public and key figures of the Unity Party Alliance, questioning the arrangement under which these machines were acquired.

However, speaking for the first time since the announcement, Information Minister Jerolinmek Piah fumbled in his response in stating that no deal has been made.

"Government did not decide and has not made a decision on the earth-moving equipment. There was only a video that came out unveiling the vehicles that the government is looking at but has not decided to have yellow machines, and once it is concluded, that will be announced," he said.

He said that the presentation was showcasing what the government intends to do but has not reached that decision, adding that all lawful procedures will be met before a decision can be reached.