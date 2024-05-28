Rwanda, Cameroon to Face Off in Kwibuka Women's T20 Opener

Rwanda women will take on Cameroon in the opening game of the 2024 Kwibuka Women's T20 tournament which will take place in Kigali from May 30 to June 8.

The annual tournament is, since 2014, organized on the occasion to honor victims of the 1994 Genocide perpetrated against the Tutsi.

The 2024 edition, happening for the 10th time, will be held at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium and IPRC-Kigali Cricket oval.

It will bring together eight countries including Cameroon, Zimbabwe, Malawi, Uganda, Botswana, Kenya, Nigeria and host nation Rwanda.

Rwanda women, who won the 2023 edition after beating Uganda in the final, will begin their title defense on Friday, May 30, against Cameroon as they aim to win the coveted trophy for the second time.

Kenya (4 times) remains the most successful team in the history of the cricket memorial tournament, followed by Uganda and Tanzania who won the competition twice each.

Full fixture schedule:

May 30: Rwanda vs Cameroon, Zimbabwe vs Malawi, Uganda vs Botswana, Nigeria vs Kenya

May 31: Kenya vs Zimbabwe, Uganda vs Nigeria, Cameroon vs Botswana, Malawi vs Rwanda

June 1: Rwanda vs Botswana, Kenya vs Malawi, Cameroon vs Nigeria, Zimbabwe vs Uganda

June 3: Uganda vs Malawi, Cameroon vs Zimbabwe, Nigeria vs Botswana, Rwanda vs Kenya

June 4: Nigeria vs Rwanda, Kenya vs Uganda, Botswana vs Zimbabwe, Malawi vs Cameroon

June 5: Kenya vs Cameroon, Botswana vs Malawi, Uganda vs Rwanda, Zimbabwe vs Nigeria

June 7: Rwanda vs Zimbabwe, Uganda vs Cameroon, Nigeria vs Malawi, Kenya vs Botswana

June 8: 7th/8th play-off; 5th/6th play-off; FINAL