Nigeria: Normalcy Restored in Jigawa LG After Farmers-Herders Clash

A violent clash between farmers and herders in the Baranda Forest area of Birnin Kudu LGA of Jigawa State has been brought under control following the intervention of the police.

DSP Lawan Shiisu Adam, spokesman of the command, explained that, "On May 25, 2024, at around 1700hrs, farmers in Hayin Kogi Forest were attacked by herders from Waza Fulani settlements, leaving several injured and abandoning their tricycles, motorcycles, phones and farming implements."

He said police officers from neighbouring divisions, including Birnin Kudu, Kiyawa, Dutse, Buji and Bamaina, were mobilised to the scene, but that the herders escaped before their arrival.

He further said that the police recovered the farmers' belongings and were intensifying efforts to arrest the fleeing culprits.