Nigeria: Seun Kuti, Egypt 80 Announce 2024 North American Tour

The youngest son of Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti, singer Seun Kuti and Egypt 80 on Tuesday announced their highly anticipated North American tour for 2024, presented by Django Music.
The band's latest tour was in 2022 to promote the EP "African Dreams" with Black Thought.
This EP features live recordings from Clout Studios, the Night Dreamer direct-to-disc sessions, and other music.
Seun and his band were also recently featured on Janelle Monae's song "Float," released in February 2023.
The Egypt 80 is Seun's father's former band. Fela died in 1997, and a 14-year-old Seun took on leading Egypt 80.In 2008, the band released an album called Many Things. This was the first album released under the moniker Seun Kuti & Egypt 80.
The singer said the tour promises to captivate audiences with its infectious energy and renowned stage presence.
Showtimes
The tour begins on 14 June in San Diego (Music Box) and ends on 16 June in Los Angeles (Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival). Seun will join the iconic Soul Rebels as a guest.
Additionally, on 17 July in Toronto (Budweiser Stage) and 22 July in Cuyahoga Falls (Blossom Music Center), Seun Kuti and Egypt 80 will make special appearances as opening acts for the Red Hot Chili Peppers.
Their Brooklyn, New York and Chicago concerts will be free.
This tour offers a unique opportunity to experience the magic of Seun Kuti live in concert, bringing his electrifying energy and timeless rhythms to stages across North America.
Tour dates
Catch them live in these cities:
Burlington, VT - Burlington Discover Jazz Festival- 8 June
Portland, ME - Portland House of Music- 9 June
Pembroke, MA - Soundcheck Studios- 11 June
Bridgeport, CT - Park City Music Hall- 12 June
San Diego, CA - Music Box*- 14 June
Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival*-16 June
North Adams, MA - Mass- 12 July
Brooklyn, NY - Bric Celebrate Brooklyn- 13 July
Chicago, IL - Millennium Park Summer Music Series- 15 July
Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage- 17 July
San Francisco, CA - SFJAZZ Center Miner Auditorium- 18 July
San Francisco, CA - SFJAZZ Center Miner Auditorium- 19 July
Denver, CO - Levitt Pavillion- 20 July
Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center- 22 July
Detroit, MI - The Shelter- 23 July
Kalamazoo, MI - Bell's Eccentric Cafe- 24 July
Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line-26 July
Nelsonville, OH - Nelsonville Music Festival- 28 July