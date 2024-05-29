Ghana: 6th Edition of Accra Indie Filmfest to Be Held From July 29 - August 3

The sixth edition of the Accra Indie Filmfest (AiF), themed "Africa to the world, the world to Africa," is scheduled to take place from July 29 to August 3, 2024, in Accra.
The festival will screen 63 short films, selected including documentaries, animation, music videos, student films, narrative films, and digital stories from different countries.
This follows months of thorough examination, and discussions, from a seven-member board, which comprises African filmmakers and critics: Burak Oguz Saguner (Turkey), Ruth Nazzinda (Uganda), Ambrose B. Cooke (Burkina Faso), Omoladun Adenuga (Nigeria), Tony Asankomah (Ghana), and Mpho Ramathuthu (South Africa).
In addition, masterclasses, industry discussions, an art exhibition, an AiF Music Synergy Concert, and an awards gala are among the extra events planned for this year's festival attendees.
The annual Accra Indie Filmfest (AiF) is an international short film festival that was established to give upcoming filmmakers the exposure they need to be trained through structured workshops and to present their innovative films to a global audience.
See the Full List of the Selected Films Below:
GHANA
· Baby Something - Nicole F. Amarteifio - Narrative
· Hug Someone - Enuk Souer - Narrative
· Nyame Mma (Children of God) - Joewackle J. Kusi - Narrative
· Life in Limbo - Michael Kwame Ansah - Documentary
· Rise - Jesse Sunkwa-Mills - Animation
· Rule of Thumb - Delanyo - Student Film
· EBU - Thompson Lordson - Student Film
UNITED STATES
· Superman Doesn't Steal - Tamika Lamison - Narative
· In The Garden of Tulips - Julia Elihu - Narrative
· Lettre La - Kyvon Edwin - Narrative
· Akos & Janet - Boafoa Offei-Darko - Narrative
· Together - Garrett Hubbard - Documentary
· Hanina/ Homesick - Yasmin Moll - Animation
UNITED KINGDOM
· The Perfect Knight - Stephané Alexandre - Narrative
· Elmina - Eoghan McDonaugh - Documentary
· The Rich Legacy Of A Vibrant Fabric - Dannyelle Arthur - Documentary
· From The Top - Rich Farris - Animation
· Date With Death - Harry Sherriff - Student Film
FRANCE
· Scapegoat - Nicolas Séry - Narrative
· Allies - Salif Cissé - Narrative
· The Fall of Phaeton - Aurélie Filain - Narrative
· Rage - Youssouf BA - Student Film
· The Sea Won't Scare Us - Camille Toulmé & Julien Goudichaud - France
NIGERIA
· The Delectable Azeezah Sama - Tochi Onwubiko & Orobosa Ikponmwen - Narrative
· On Your Own - Daniel Omokhagbo Itegboje - Documentary
· Sealed - Bolanle Jegede - Student Film
· The Kiriji War - Durotimi Akinkugbe - Digital Story
KENYA
· Pepo Kali - Lydia Matata - Narrative
· The Collector - Andrew Evans Omolo - Narrative
· ENCHUKUNOTO (The Return) - Laissa Malih - Documentary
· Sipping Words - Ian Gituku Ngene - Documentary
ITALY
· The Delay - Mattia Napoli - Narrative
· Fuochi - Mirko Genduso - Narrative
· A Guerra Finita - Simone Massi - Animation
CHINA
· Farewell to Myself - Shixiong Luo - Narrative
· Nobody (Little Pig Demon) - Shui Yu & Liaoyu Chen - Animation
· The Kidnapping (Old Man Yang) - Yang Gu, Kuang Liu & Liaoyu Chen - Animation
CANADA
· Gentle Hum of Spring - Simon Garez - Narrative
· I & I - Conrad Coates - Documentary
BRAZIL
· Travessia - Alexandre Maciel - Documentary
· Mutirão - Lincoln Péricles - Digital Story
MEXICO
· Where is Rafael? - Mariana Azcárate - Narrative
· Baby Boot - Lorence - Student Film
LEBANON
· Talk To Me - Ribal Chedid - Student Film
· Cold In The Morning - Alaa Fleifel - Music Film
MALTA
· Cookie Box - Adam Żurawiecki - Narrative
SOUTH AFRICA
· Umlindelo - Mbali Mashaba - Narrative
IRELAND
· Tethered - Stephen T. Lally - Narrative
JAMAICA
· Jonhonnu Nuh Dead - Ryan Eccleston - Documentary
AUSTRALIA
· Katele - John Harvey - Narrative
GERMANY
· The Neighbor - Asbirg Naranjo - Narrative
MALI
· SƐBƐN - Rokiatou Konaté - Narrative
SENEGAL
· The Prophecy - Rehanna Ngom - Student Film
BURKINA FASO
· Journey of Nowhere - Eric Marie Afer - Narrative
INDIA
· Momo Deal - Dheeraj Jindal - Narrative
CÔTE D'IVOIRE
· DÈJÀ NU - Rolf Hellat - Narrative
TANZANIA
· Mwana Hiti - Haikaeli Gilliard & Nicholas Calvin Mwakatobe - Documentary
SIERRA LEONE
· Ma ŋaye ka Masaala a se ka Wɔmꞓti (From God To Man) - Lansana Mansaray - Documentary
SÃO TOMÉ PRÍNCIPE
· The Battle of The Giant
SPAIN
· Off The Page - Joan Oliver Nadal & Diego Gómez Tejedor - Student Film
RUSSIA
· Cats. Why Do We Need Them - Liudmila Komrakova - Music Film
SWITZERLAND
· Pronto (Light Light) - Maximilian Speidel - Music Film
AUSTRIA
· Kimyan Law (Protection Law) - Nicola Mpunga - Music Film