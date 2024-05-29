Ghana: 6th Edition of Accra Indie Filmfest to Be Held From July 29 - August 3

The sixth edition of the Accra Indie Filmfest (AiF), themed "Africa to the world, the world to Africa," is scheduled to take place from July 29 to August 3, 2024, in Accra.

The festival will screen 63 short films, selected including documentaries, animation, music videos, student films, narrative films, and digital stories from different countries.

This follows months of thorough examination, and discussions, from a seven-member board, which comprises African filmmakers and critics: Burak Oguz Saguner (Turkey), Ruth Nazzinda (Uganda), Ambrose B. Cooke (Burkina Faso), Omoladun Adenuga (Nigeria), Tony Asankomah (Ghana), and Mpho Ramathuthu (South Africa).

In addition, masterclasses, industry discussions, an art exhibition, an AiF Music Synergy Concert, and an awards gala are among the extra events planned for this year's festival attendees.

The annual Accra Indie Filmfest (AiF) is an international short film festival that was established to give upcoming filmmakers the exposure they need to be trained through structured workshops and to present their innovative films to a global audience.

See the Full List of the Selected Films Below:

GHANA

· Baby Something - Nicole F. Amarteifio - Narrative

· Hug Someone - Enuk Souer - Narrative

· Nyame Mma (Children of God) - Joewackle J. Kusi - Narrative

· Life in Limbo - Michael Kwame Ansah - Documentary

· Rise - Jesse Sunkwa-Mills - Animation

· Rule of Thumb - Delanyo - Student Film

· EBU - Thompson Lordson - Student Film

UNITED STATES

· Superman Doesn't Steal - Tamika Lamison - Narative

· In The Garden of Tulips - Julia Elihu - Narrative

· Lettre La - Kyvon Edwin - Narrative

· Akos & Janet - Boafoa Offei-Darko - Narrative

· Together - Garrett Hubbard - Documentary

· Hanina/ Homesick - Yasmin Moll - Animation

UNITED KINGDOM

· The Perfect Knight - Stephané Alexandre - Narrative

· Elmina - Eoghan McDonaugh - Documentary

· The Rich Legacy Of A Vibrant Fabric - Dannyelle Arthur - Documentary

· From The Top - Rich Farris - Animation

· Date With Death - Harry Sherriff - Student Film

FRANCE

· Scapegoat - Nicolas Séry - Narrative

· Allies - Salif Cissé - Narrative

· The Fall of Phaeton - Aurélie Filain - Narrative

· Rage - Youssouf BA - Student Film

· The Sea Won't Scare Us - Camille Toulmé & Julien Goudichaud - France

NIGERIA

· The Delectable Azeezah Sama - Tochi Onwubiko & Orobosa Ikponmwen - Narrative

· On Your Own - Daniel Omokhagbo Itegboje - Documentary

· Sealed - Bolanle Jegede - Student Film

· The Kiriji War - Durotimi Akinkugbe - Digital Story

KENYA

· Pepo Kali - Lydia Matata - Narrative

· The Collector - Andrew Evans Omolo - Narrative

· ENCHUKUNOTO (The Return) - Laissa Malih - Documentary

· Sipping Words - Ian Gituku Ngene - Documentary

ITALY

· The Delay - Mattia Napoli - Narrative

· Fuochi - Mirko Genduso - Narrative

· A Guerra Finita - Simone Massi - Animation

CHINA

· Farewell to Myself - Shixiong Luo - Narrative

· Nobody (Little Pig Demon) - Shui Yu & Liaoyu Chen - Animation

· The Kidnapping (Old Man Yang) - Yang Gu, Kuang Liu & Liaoyu Chen - Animation

CANADA

· Gentle Hum of Spring - Simon Garez - Narrative

· I & I - Conrad Coates - Documentary

BRAZIL

· Travessia - Alexandre Maciel - Documentary

· Mutirão - Lincoln Péricles - Digital Story

MEXICO

· Where is Rafael? - Mariana Azcárate - Narrative

· Baby Boot - Lorence - Student Film

LEBANON

· Talk To Me - Ribal Chedid - Student Film

· Cold In The Morning - Alaa Fleifel - Music Film

MALTA

· Cookie Box - Adam Żurawiecki - Narrative

SOUTH AFRICA

· Umlindelo - Mbali Mashaba - Narrative

IRELAND

· Tethered - Stephen T. Lally - Narrative

JAMAICA

· Jonhonnu Nuh Dead - Ryan Eccleston - Documentary

AUSTRALIA

· Katele - John Harvey - Narrative

GERMANY

· The Neighbor - Asbirg Naranjo - Narrative

MALI

· SƐBƐN - Rokiatou Konaté - Narrative

SENEGAL

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

· The Prophecy - Rehanna Ngom - Student Film

BURKINA FASO

· Journey of Nowhere - Eric Marie Afer - Narrative

INDIA

· Momo Deal - Dheeraj Jindal - Narrative

CÔTE D'IVOIRE

· DÈJÀ NU - Rolf Hellat - Narrative

TANZANIA

· Mwana Hiti - Haikaeli Gilliard & Nicholas Calvin Mwakatobe - Documentary

SIERRA LEONE

· Ma ŋaye ka Masaala a se ka Wɔmꞓti (From God To Man) - Lansana Mansaray - Documentary

SÃO TOMÉ PRÍNCIPE

· The Battle of The Giant

SPAIN

· Off The Page - Joan Oliver Nadal & Diego Gómez Tejedor - Student Film

RUSSIA

· Cats. Why Do We Need Them - Liudmila Komrakova - Music Film

SWITZERLAND

· Pronto (Light Light) - Maximilian Speidel - Music Film

AUSTRIA

· Kimyan Law (Protection Law) - Nicola Mpunga - Music Film