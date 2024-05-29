Ghana: Election 2024 - Special Voting Set for December 2

This early voting process ensures these individuals can fulfill their voting rights without disrupting their professional responsibilities during the elections

The Electoral Commission (EC) Chairperson Jean Mensa has announced that special voting for the December polls would be held on Monday, December 2.

The announcement was made on May 28, at a meeting with executives of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) and representatives of security agencies.

The Special Voting provision is intended for voters who will be involved in election duties on the main day of the polls.

These include members of the Ghana Armed Forces, National Intelligence Bureau (NIB), National Security, Ghana Immigration Service, Ghana National Fire Service, and Information Services Department.

Additionally, it covers personnel from the National Ambulance Service, Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority, Prisons Service, Ghana Journalists Association, Ghana Police Service, and the National Media Commission.

This early voting process ensures these individuals can fulfill their voting rights without disrupting their professional responsibilities during the elections.

"All applicants for special voting should apply directly to the returning officer of the constituency where the applicant is a registered voter. Members of institutions who desire to apply as a group will submit a list of their members to the returning officers to serve as a register to facilitate the process" Jean Mensa said.