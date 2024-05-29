Ghana: Shatta Wale Wants to Be President of Ghana

28 May 2024
The Accra Times (Accra)
By Jonathan Quartey

Shatta Movement President, Shatta Wale, has hinted on his desire to become President of Ghana.

Ghanaian Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, has expressed his desire to transition from music to politics in the future to address the socio-economic issues plaguing the country.

Speaking in an interview with blogger, Shadrack Crabe, Shatta Wale said he is willing to quit music to run for the presidency; if he receives massive support from Ghanaians. He emphasised that his decision was a result of his sincere desire to unite the country and to fix the economic problems, by using his popularity and influence to bring about positive change.

The "Ayoo" hitmaker, revealed that his father once advised him to enter politics to become president, citing his confidence and ability to lead a movement with a large following.

"Ghana needs a president like me...My Dad wants me to go into politics because he knows that I am so confident and know the guidelines of how to really run a Movement. That is why my Shatta Movement is the biggest fanbase in Africa," he said.

According to him, if Ghanaians can look past the negative stereotypes attributed to his personality, and come together to support and encourage him to run in the 2028 elections, his presidential ambition will be realised.

"That is my dream that one day, I would have to help to change Ghana so if Ghanaians are listening to me and you won't watch me as just Shatta Wale and start to encourage me and come together and support me, I will stand on my feet and leave the music and contest in the next four years election and see if we cannot win hands down," he added.

In response to questions about the educational requirements for president, Shatta Wale stated that if he was elected as president, he would run the country with the experience and assistance of intellectuals.

He expressed his dismay at the state of Ghana today, pointing out recent instances of inequality and human rights violations and bemoaning the fact that Ghanaians live in a state and not a country.

Read the original article on Accra Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Accra Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.