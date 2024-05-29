Nigeria: Another Court Orders Sanusi's Eviction As Kano Emirship Crisis Lingers

A Federal High Court sitting in Kano has ordered the eviction of the reinstated Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, from Gidan Rumfa Palace.

The court also ordered the police to ensure all rights and privileges due to the 15th Emir of Kano, Aminu Bayero be given to him.

Bayero was deposed last week following the passage of amended Kano Emirate council bill into law and its eventual assent by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf.

The presiding judge, Justice S. A. Amobeda, who gave the exparte order on Tuesday stated that the order wqs made in the interest of justice and maintenance of peace in Kano.

The order states, "An order of interim injunction restraining the Respondents either by themselves, their agents, servants, privies or any other person or authority from inviting, arresting, detaining, threatening, intimidating, harassing the Applicant, raiding, tempering with or visiting the Applicant's in order to arrest or infringe on his right or in any other way infringe or attempt to infringe the Applicant's rights pending the hearing and determination of the Originating Motion.

"An order restraining the 3th, 4th and 5th Respondents and all other Respondents from denying the applicant to use his official residence and palace at the Emir's Palace, Kofar Kudu as well as enjoyment of all rights and privileges accrued to him by virtue of being Emir of Kano State and to evicting anything, anybody residing within the palace illegally pending the hearing and the determination of the originating summons."

The suit was adjourned to June 4, 2024 for hearing.

Daily Trust reports that this is coming shortly after a state high court presided over by Justice Amina Adamu Aliyu granted order restraining eviction of Emir Sanusi II.