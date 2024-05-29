Nigeria: May 29 - No National Broadcast - Presidency

The presidency has said that there will be not be a National broadcast by President Bola Tinubu to mark his one year in office.

Instead, the president is expected to address a joint session of the National Assembly, as part of the programme lined up to commemorate 25 years of the nation's democratic journey at both the executive and legislative levels.

In a statement, Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to the President, also named former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, former Senate President David Mark and former Speaker and Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila among personalities to address the joint National Assembly.

Onanuga said: "President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will not give a broadcast to the nation on Wednesday to celebrate his first anniversary as the leader of Nigeria.

"Instead, the President will address a joint session of the National Assembly, which has lined up a programme to commemorate 25 years of the nation's democratic journey at both the executive and legislative levels."

The President's speech , the statement said will dwell on the achievements of his administration and Nigeria's democracy since the military ceded power in 1999.

"Former Senate President, Senator David Mark, former speaker of the House of Representatives and now President Tinubu's Chief of Staff, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila are all lined up to address the parliament.

"Also lined up to speak is the former military ruler, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, who handed over power to civilian administration in 1999."

He said at the end of the speeches, President Tinubu will commission the National Assembly Library and Resource Center, now to be known as Bola Ahmed Tinubu Building.