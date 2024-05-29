Nigeria: Banditry - Kaduna Distributes 150 Vehicles, 500 Motorcycles to Security Agencies

The Kaduna State Government has purchased 150 vehicles and 500 motorcycles to be distributed to security agencies in the state to fight banditry.

The government stated that the purpose of the purchases was to support the security agencies operating in the state in their fight against the criminal elements terrorizing residents.

At the commissioning of the vehicles and motorcycles tagged "Operation Fushin Kada," the state Governor, Senator Uba Sani, emphasized that the government would continue to protect the lives of the residents by providing all necessary support to security agencies in the state.

He also expressed his administration's full support for the creation of state police, commending the federal lawmakers from the state for supporting the cause.

Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, in his remarks, highlighted the importance of mobility to security efforts, stating that bandits and criminals had exploited the difficult terrain of hard-to-reach areas to their advantage.

He noted that with these vehicles, there would be an increased enhancement in response capability. He also emphasized the state government's focus on the security of citizens across the state under Governor Sani's leadership in the past one year.

Similarly, Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, commended the dedication, professionalism, and sacrifice of officers and soldiers who continue to serve with unwavering commitment and bravery.

He emphasized that their selfless efforts uphold the principles of peace, security, and stability across the nation.

He noted that the operational vehicles would not only facilitate strategic mobility but also serve as a testament to the enduring spirit of the Nigerian Armed Forces.

General Musa urged them to recommit themselves to the noble cause of defending the nation with honor and integrity as they commissioned the operational vehicles.