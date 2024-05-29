Nigeria: €201m EU Aid Package Targets Humanitarian Crises in Nigeria, 6 Other Countries

The European Union is providing €201 million in humanitarian funding to address the needs of the most vulnerable people affected by the humanitarian crisis in Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Chad, Mali, Mauritania, Niger and Nigeria.

The announcement comes on the occasion of the Senior Officials Meeting on the Sahel and Lake Chad, attended Tuesday by EU Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarčič in Brussels.

The funding will support food security and assistance for malnutrition, health care and protection, water, sanitation and hygiene, shelter and education activities, as well as the transportation of humanitarian workers and supplies to remote and inaccessible locations.

The overall funding will support humanitarian projects in Burkina Faso (€26.9 million); Cameroon (€21 million); and Chad (€57.9 million, including the newly allocated €8.7 million in response to the consequences of the conflict in Sudan to the neighbouring countries and another €3.1 million to support an EU Humanitarian Air Bridge operation in the East, in addition to the initial €45.3 million announced by Commissioner Lenarčič during his visit to the country at the end of January 2024).

Others are Mali (€24 million); Mauritania (€5.7 million, including the reinforcement of €3 million allocated in January 2024 in response to the increasing number of Malian refugees in Mauritania); Niger (€24.6 million); and Nigeria (€31.5 million).

Lenarčič said: "Insecurity, violence and over a decade of armed conflict is driving communities in the Sahel and Lake Chad regions to new depths of suffering.

"Today, over 35 million people across these regions are in need of aid, while the humanitarian crisis is now spilling over into West Africa's coastal countries.

"At the same time, we are facing an increasingly shrinking response capacity and humanitarian access. It is therefore crucial that the international community scales up its efforts to bridge the growing gap between human need and available resources.

"The EU is doing its part by increasing its pledge for 2024 to over 200 million euros across the two regions. I urge the rest of the international community to play its part."