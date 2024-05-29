Nigeria: Insecurity - Zamfara Group Chairman Tackles Impostor Over False Claims

The chairman of the Concerned Youths of Kaura Namoda and Birnin Magaji Federal Constituency of Zamfara State, Zahraddeen Dahiru Usman, has asserted his position as the legitimate leader of the group.

This comes in the wake of the group's recent letter to President Bola Tinubu, the National Assembly, and security agencies over the escalating insecurity in their constituency.

Recall that one Zahraddeen Dahiru Nakazalle had posted a video on social media on Monday, denying authorship of the letters and disputing the leadership of the group.

But, in a statement signed by Zahraddeen Dahiru Usman and shared to journalists on Monday night, he condemned the actions of unnamed individuals, specifically Nakazalle, whom he accused of falsely claiming the chairmanship of the group.

Usman said, "I, Zahraddeen Dahiru Usman (Saka Jiki ward of Kaura Namoda), remain the authentic chairman.

"Please, Zahraddeen Dahiru Nakazalle should desist from claiming to be the chairman of the Concerned Youths of Kaura Namoda and Birnin Magaji."

Speaking on the letter, Usman explained that the reason he wrote the letters to the President was because bandits had stormed his village, killing people, burning houses, shops, cars, and belongings.

Clarifying further the reasons behind his recent letter to President Tinubu, detailing the dire security situation in his constituency, Usman explained that bandits were terrorising his village, committing acts of violence that include killing residents, and burning houses, shops, cars, and other belongings.

"The situation is not limited to my village alone but extends to Kaura Namoda and Birnin Magaji. Life has become meaningless, and people have lost hope in the leadership of Hon. Aminu Sani Jaji," Usman stated.

He further alleged that two of his associates, Aminu Ibrahim Kasuwar Daji, a serving member of the State House of Assembly for Kaura Namoda West, and Hon. Hali Sidi, have been arrested amidst the ongoing crisis.

"We wish to reiterate our call that Hon. Aminu Jaji should come out boldly and explain to the world his alleged links with the bandits and their accomplices, who happen to be his political boys. Therefore, Jaji should stop chasing shadows."