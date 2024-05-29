Nigeria: Veteran Kannywood Actress Fati Usman Dies

The Kannywood film industry have lost another Veteran actor, Fatima Usman popularly known as Fati Slow Motion.

A Kano based activist Mansura Isa announced Fati's demise on Tuesday on her Facebook page on Tuesday.

According to her, the actor died on Monday night at Habasha near Sudan where she would be buried while condolences would be received at her family house at Ungwa Uku in Kano.

Confirming the incident, Executive Secretary of the Kano state Censorship Board, Abba El-Mustapha on his X handle @abbaelmustaph1, prayed for the reposed of her soul and prayed for Allah mercy and forgiveness upon her.

Fati Slow Motion had been in the Kannywood movie industry for over 15 years.