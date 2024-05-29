Nigeria: Ekiti to Vaccinate 300,000 Girls Against HPV

Ekiti State Government has expressed its plans to vaccinate no fewer the 300,000 girl-child across the 16 local government areas of the state against the Human Papilloma Virus (HPV).

This is as the wife of the state governor, Mrs Olayemi Oyebanji called on parents and guardians to present their female children between the ages of 9 and 14 years for immunisation against the virus which is a major cause of cervical cancer.

Making the call during the flag-off of HPV vaccination campaign ceremony held at Oluyemi Kayode Stadium in Ado-Ekiti, Dr Oyebanji said the exercise was geared towards protecting the health and future of the young girls and women in Ekiti State.

She said, "To the parents and guardians here today, I urge you to take advantage of this opportunity to protect your daughters. Please encourage your friends and neighbours to do the same. Let's all become ambassadors for this cause; spreading the words in our communities and ensuring that no girl is left behind in this campaign.

"Prevention is better than cure. This vaccine is an antidote against HPV to prevent cervical cancer. It's for the benefits of everyone. We want to assure our parents that this vaccine is safe and it has no harm on our kids".

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr Oyebanji Filani who expressed confidence in the safety and potency of the vaccine, said the state government planned to vaccinate the said number of children during the 5-day exercise.

The Commissioner noted that the vaccine has been confirmed to be safe and effective by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), WHO and other relevant global agencies to prevent HPV.

Dr Filani stated that the campaign was not just only about vaccination, but also to create awareness about the deadly disease.

He added that by vaccinating the girl-child, the state is providing them with a shield against devastating disease and thus, giving them the opportunity to lead a healthier and fulfilling life.

"HPV Vaccine is to prevent cervical cancer. We are one of many other states who is flagging it off. Cervical cancer is one of the most deadly cancers. We are targeting over 300,000 girl child.

"The idea behind the vaccine is the prevention and it's similar to the vaccine they took when they were much younger like polio vaccine, measles vaccine etc.

"I will like to encourage parents and guardians out there that the Vaccine has been properly checked by NAFDAC, certified by Federal Ministry of Health. The vaccine is helpful and doesn't have any negative side effect," Filani said.