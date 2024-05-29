Nigeria: Group Raises Alarm Over Alleged Plot to Illegally Extend Rivers LG Chairmen Tenure

A group of concerned citizens has raised the alarm over an alleged plot to illegally extend the tenure of Rivers local government chairmen.

The Guardians of Democracy (GuD) made this known in a press statement on Tuesday wherein it also claimed that the council chairmen are plotting to get an injunction.

A court judgment had nullified the Local Government Amendment law, which the Rivers State House of Assembly had vetoed the governor to enact and gave themselves powers to extend the tenures of the chairmen if the governor failed to conduct council elections.

With their tenure set to expire next month, the Guardians of Democracy said that some chairmen have approached a Federal High Court in Abuja to secretly obtain an injunction to allow them to continue in office.

According to a statement signed by its coordinator, Dr. Abbey Adamu, the group further said attempts to extend the tenure of the chairmen without following due process would not only subvert the democratic process but lead to political instability and unrest in the state.

It, therefore, called on the National Judicial Council (NJC) to investigate the matter and take necessary sanctions where necessary, adding that the judiciary must not be seen as a tool for political manipulation or personal gain.

The group said: "Tragically for governance, these outgoing local government chairmen are seeking to perpetuate their stay in office in Rivers State in a clear attempt to continue their looting of the public treasury.

"This has left us wondering where else in the world anyone has ever stayed a day beyond his or her tenure in office.

"We urge the NJC to act swiftly to disown these agents of discord before they tarnish the judiciary's reputation. The integrity of our judiciary and the future of our democracy depend on the actions of individuals.

"GuD consequently warns that Nigerians will not stand idle while the sanctity of our judiciary is compromised to the detriment of the future of our democracy.

"Should the judiciary continue to allow its officers to dish out frivolous rulings, we are prepared to mobilise non-stop protests against any judge or judicial officer who indulges in such practices, including occupying the erring courts and the NJC premises.

"We shall also use our protests to draw the attention of supranational bodies and the international community to the observed anomaly to work out sanctions for anyone found culpable."