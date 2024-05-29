Nigeria: Kano Mosque Attack - Death Toll of Worshippers Rises to 21

28 May 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Bashir Bello

Death toll of worshippers from arson attack launched by a 38-year-old Shafi'u Abubakar on a mosque at Gezawa area of Kano State has risen to 21.

The death toll rose from 17 to 21.

A resident of the area, Hamisu Abasawa confirmed this to Vanguard in a telephone interview on Tuesday.

Abasawa, however, said they are now left with only four patients in the hospital with various degrees of injuries from the ugly incident.

"We have so far lost 21 persons while we are left with only four other patients in the hospital out of which are three youths and one adult," Abasawa however stated.

Recall that Abubakar, was said to have allegedly sprayed the mosque area with petrol, locked the door, and set the mosque on fire while the worshippers were observing their morning prayers (Subhi prayers), trapping over 30 of the worshippers inside the mosque.

Recall also that the principal suspect, Shafi'u Abubakar had been arraigned before an upper Shariah court presided over by Halhalatu Zakariya and remanded in the correctional facility until 31st May, 2024, the adjourned date.

