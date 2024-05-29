South Africa: Eastern Cape Voting Stations Operational for Special Votes

This year's election is the 30th since South Africa's first democratic polls in April 1994, and many see it as a defining moment for the country and its citizens.

Eastern Cape Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC, Zolile Williams, has confirmed that special votes are proceeding as planned in the province, including in Mthatha, Port St Johns, Nyandeni and other areas that were impacted by the taxi strike.

Major entry and exit points into Mthatha were blocked on Monday. According to reports, taxi drivers allegedly hijacked trucks and used them to block both sides of the N2 and R61 roads.

Reports suggest that the taxi operators' actions were because of a crackdown by authorities following an outbreak of violence last week.

"There are no reports of major challenges that can negatively impact the voting process. The potential hotspots are closely monitored to be promptly dealt with by our stakeholders in the Provincial Election Task Team (PETT). We expect that tomorrow will be plain sailing throughout our province," said Williams.

Today was the second day of special votes ahead of Wednesday's Election Day.

Williams appealed to protesting communities to stop preventing other people from exercising their right to vote.

"The intimidation of IEC [Electoral Commission of South Africa] staff is not allowed and must stop. No one must be prevented from voting through the closure of voting stations, digging of trenches on the roads, burning of yres and so on. We call on law enforcement agencies to arrest anyone who breaks the law," he said.

Meanwhile, the IEC said those people who were unable to be visited on Monday for their special vote due to the taxi protest are being serviced today.

According to Williams, those not found at home can still go to cast their votes on 29 May 2029.

He also encouraged people to report any threats to the voting process to the South African Police Service (SAPS) on 08600 10111.