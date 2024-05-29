South Africa: Commission for Gender Equality to Observe General Elections

This year's election is the 30th since South Africa's first democratic polls in April 1994, and many see it as a defining moment for the country and its citizens.

The Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) says it will observe the National and Provincial Elections on Wednesday to ensure equal treatment and the protection of people's gender rights at polling stations.

Chairperson of the Commission for Gender Equality, Advocate Nthabiseng Sepanya-Mogale, said the commission has been accredited by the Electoral Commission (IEC) to observe the elections throughout the country.

Sepaya-Mogale noted that in line with the provisions of section 187 of the Constitution as well as the CGE Act of 1996, the CGE has the responsibility to monitor and assess the actions of state and non-governmental institutions as part of its obligation to promote, protect and advance gender equality in South Africa.

Section 187 (2) of the South African Constitution grants the CGE the power, as regulated by national legislation, necessary to perform its functions, including the power to monitor, investigate, research, educate, lobby, advise and report on issues concerning gender equality.

"Considering this constitutional obligation, during its election observation, the CGE will employ a gendered analytical framework to determine the extent to which the elections are free and fair from any form of gender discrimination. A team of Commissioners and staff will be observing the elections in various polling stations in all the provinces.

"The team, as part of their role would want to ascertain if the elections are free, fair and transparent, especially free gender discrimination. In this regard a particular attention will be given to pregnant women, persons with disabilities, the aged and those with little babies," Sepaya-Mogale said.

Wishing all electorates and candidates well, the chairperson said she trusts that South Africans will co-operate with CGE election observers "as we help deepen and strengthen democracy as per our constitutional mandate".