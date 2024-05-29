South Africa: Electoral Voting Venues of Cosatu Leaders On 29 May 2024

Leaders of the Congress of South African Trade Unions(COSATU) will join millions of South Africans when casting their votes tomorrow, the 29th of May 2024. The National Office Bearers of COSATU will exercise their long-fought right at their registered voting stations.
COSATU is confident that the past weeks of vigorous campaigning will bear fruit and culminate in the victory of our ally, the African National Congress.
Details of the electoral voting venues are as follows:
Cde Zingiswa Losi, COSATU President
Venue: Ekurhuleni, Hervomde Kerk, 74 West Street, Kempton Park, Bentwood Park AH, Gauteng
Time: 7am
Cde Michael Shingange, 1st Deputy President
Venue: Marafana Combined School, Tzaneen Municipality, Limpopo
Time: 7am
Cde Duncan Luvuno, COSATU 2nd Deputy President
Venue: Sekumani Primary School, Ward 28, Emalahleni Local Municipality, Mpumalanga
Time: 2pm
Cde Freda Oosthuysen, COSATU National Treasurer
Venue: Vergenoeg Primary School, Voorbrug Delft, Ward 21, Western Cape
Time: 7am