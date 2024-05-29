South Africa: Electoral Voting Venues of Cosatu Leaders On 29 May 2024

This year's election is the 30th since South Africa's first democratic polls in April 1994, and many see it as a defining moment for the country and its citizens.

press release

Leaders of the Congress of South African Trade Unions(COSATU) will join millions of South Africans when casting their votes tomorrow, the 29th of May 2024. The National Office Bearers of COSATU will exercise their long-fought right at their registered voting stations.

COSATU is confident that the past weeks of vigorous campaigning will bear fruit and culminate in the victory of our ally, the African National Congress.

Details of the electoral voting venues are as follows:

Cde Zingiswa Losi, COSATU President

Venue: Ekurhuleni, Hervomde Kerk, 74 West Street, Kempton Park, Bentwood Park AH, Gauteng

Time: 7am

Cde Michael Shingange, 1st Deputy President

Venue: Marafana Combined School, Tzaneen Municipality, Limpopo

Time: 7am

Cde Duncan Luvuno, COSATU 2nd Deputy President

Venue: Sekumani Primary School, Ward 28, Emalahleni Local Municipality, Mpumalanga

Time: 2pm

Cde Freda Oosthuysen, COSATU National Treasurer

Venue: Vergenoeg Primary School, Voorbrug Delft, Ward 21, Western Cape

Time: 7am