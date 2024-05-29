Nigeria: 18 Smugglers in Customs Netbandits, Arrest 2 Informants in Kaduna

A notorious smuggler who allegedly led his gang to attack officers of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) in the Badagry area of Lagos State, Samshudeen, is among 18 suspects arrested for their alleged involvement in a series of crimes in the area.

Customs Controller, Seme Command, Timi Bomodi, who confirmed his arrest during a press conference, said the suspect was a notorious smuggler whose reign of terror in the area came to an end recently.

He said 10 of the 18 were granted administrative bail, three were handed over to officials of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and one to the police, while four suspects were still in customs custody.

He said the command recovered a total of 12,448 jerry cans containing Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and 1,251 parcels of hemp.

He further said, "We note that there has been a marked increase in the illegal importation of cannabis from Ghana and different methods have been used by criminals in their effort to beat our officers, all of which have been neutralised.

"Also, recently arrested is a notorious smuggler whose reign of terror in this area has come to an end and will be made to face the full wrath of the law.

"The command has also set up a complaints desk to address issues concerning the molestation of females on this corridor."